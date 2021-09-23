Jim Beam® Releases Limited-Edition Jim Beam Black® Bottle For 43rd Ryder Cup

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a proud official sponsor of the Ryder Cup, Jim Beam® is releasing a limited-edition bottle of Jim Beam Black® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey designed exclusively for the event taking place this week. This bottle of premium bourbon will capture the elegance and grandeur of the esteemed Whistling Straits Golf Course, which is beautifully sculpted into the Wisconsin coastline.

Jim Beam Black® is a premium, extra-aged bourbon that is aged years longer in white oak barrels than original Jim Beam. This limited-edition label design features imagery of the iconic Whistling Straits course and pays homage to the event's rich history.

"The Ryder Cup is one of the most anticipated, prestigious golf events in the world. We are proud to be associated with this event and feel that our premium, extra-aged bourbon will pair perfectly with the caliber of this great course, not only as the official sponsor but the drink of choice for fans throughout the tournament," said Greg Reintjes, Brand Manager for the James B. Beam Distilling Co.

Jim Beam Black, the official bourbon of the 43rd Ryder Cup, will also be available at the event for patrons to enjoy in their drink of choice or in a Jim Beam Black Classic Highball, the signature cocktail.

The limited-edition Ryder Cup bottle is available at select retailers in Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, Minnesota, New Jersey, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Jim Beam Black is bottled at 86-proof and has a suggested retail price of $22.99 for 750mL.

