JIM BEAM® WELCOMES THE U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM TO ITS HOMEPLACE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION

Jim Beam celebrates the spirit of soccer and community by uniting fans for a memorable match

CLERMONT, Ky., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Beam®, the Official Spirit Partner of the U.S. Soccer Federation celebrated the U.S. Women's National Team's (USWNT) match against Argentina this past week. The highly anticipated game, which was played in front of a sold-out crowd, marked the first time in 20 years that the USWNT returned to Louisville, Kentucky, creating a special moment that united fans in the birthplace of the world's #1 bourbon.

JIM BEAM® COCKTAILS JIM BEAM® WELCOMES THE U.S. NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM TO ITS LOUISVILLE

"We were honored to welcome the USWNT as they showcased their incredible talent right here in Louisville," said Rashidi Hodari, managing director of James B. Beam Distilling Co. "The values of dedication to craft and community that the U.S. Soccer Federation embodies perfectly aligns with our own deep-rooted heritage of creating the finest bourbon and bringing people together over their love of sport. This match was an extraordinary event, and we are proud to be part of the excitement."

Fred and Freddie Noe, Jim Beam's seventh and eighth generation master distillers, kicked off the game with a coin toss. The U.S. Women's National Team secured a 3-0 victory, with Naomi Girma scoring her first two international goals and Argentina conceding an own goal. Soccer icons Ali Krieger and Clint Dempsey joined fans ahead of the game, mingling and sharing stories from the field, making the Jim Beam celebration a true homage to the sport and its vibrant community.

With over 229 years of tradition, Jim Beam is honored to partner with the U.S. Soccer Federation, an organization with a strong legacy of excellence. Together, they hope to inspire the next generation of soccer players and fans through their passion for connecting people from all walks of life over bourbon and soccer.

Fans at home also got into the spirit of the pitch and raised a glass to moments during the game with curated cocktails Kentucky Striker, Beam Buck, Red White & Beam, and Triple Espresso.

Sign up for Team Beam to learn more about the U.S. Soccer partnership, exclusive events, and bourbon drops. Visit ussoccer.com or follow @jimbeamofficial and @ussoccer on Instagram.

About Jim Beam®: Jim Beam is the world's best-selling bourbon, crafted by eight generations of family distillers since 1795. Fred Noe, Jim Beam's seventh generation master distiller, and Freddie Noe, Jim Beam's eighth generation master distiller, have stayed true to the family recipe that has been passed down through generations. The Jim Beam portfolio of products includes Jim Beam Bourbon, Jim Beam Black®, Jim Beam Double Oak, Jim Beam Devil's Cut, Jim Beam Flavors, and Jim Beam Rye among other offerings. For more information, go to www.jimbeam.com, @jimbeamofficial on Instagram and @jimbeam on Twitter.

About Suntory Global Spirits: As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails. A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and w ww.drinksmart.com .

Press Contacts:

Amanda Haynes: [email protected]

Kirsten Schubert: [email protected]

SOURCE Jim Beam