Jim Belushi to Host Meet & Greet at Stash Orland Hills Featuring Belushi's Farm

ORLAND HILLS, Ill., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stash Dispensaries is proud to welcome acclaimed actor, producer, comedian, and entrepreneur Jim Belushi for an exclusive Meet & Greet in collaboration with Belushi's Farm at its Orland Hills location.

Fans and guests will have the opportunity to meet Jim Belushi in person, take photos, and connect with the team behind one of the most recognized cannabis lifestyle brands in the country. This special pop-up appearance celebrates community, cultivation excellence, and the long-standing partnership between Belushi's Farm and Stash Dispensaries.

The event is open to adults 21+ with valid government-issued identification, per Illinois state regulations.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Jim Belushi Meet & Greet

Who: Jim Belushi & Belushi's Farm

Where: Stash Dispensaries – Orland Hills

When: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Time: 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Age Restriction: 21+ Only

Participating Brands:

Belushi's Farm • Tickled Pink • Korner Boys • Cronja • Emerald Gardens

www.stashdispensaries.com

QUOTE

"Hosting Jim Belushi at Stash Orland Hills is more than just a meet & greet — it's a chance for our community to connect with a true advocate for quality, culture, and cannabis craftsmanship. Events like this reflect exactly what Stash is about: bringing people, passion, and great brands together in a way that's authentic and exciting."

— Jorge Plascencia, Marketing Director, Stash Dispensaries

ABOUT STASH DISPENSARIES

Stash Dispensaries is a leading Illinois-based cannabis retailer dedicated to building community through brand partnerships, immersive in-store events, and consumer education. With multiple locations across the state, Stash continues to elevate the retail experience through thoughtfully curated pop-ups, celebrity appearances, and local collaborations.

ABOUT BELUSHI'S FARM

Founded by Jim Belushi, Belushi's Farm is rooted in a passion for cultivation, storytelling, and community stewardship. The brand blends premium cannabis production with cultural legacy, celebrating authenticity, wellness, and connection.

www.stashdispensaries.com

SOURCE Stash Dispensaries