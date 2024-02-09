Jim Brown's daughter, Shellee Brown, launches the James Nathaniel Brown foundation to honor her father

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former BET Executive Producer, Shellee Brown, has launched the James Nathaniel Brown Foundation to honor the legacy of her father, Jim Brown. It was clear to me that Dad wanted the impactful work he started in the sixties to continue long after he was gone. His commitment and love for people was the driving force behind everything he did as an activist and humanitarian.

The JNB Foundation stays consistent with Jim Brown's mission to spur economic progress for African Americans. It provides an educational program that is designed to produce self-sufficient and productive members of society. It incorporates Jim's mission to stimulate African American entrepreneurship by encouraging youth to think in terms of creating and maintaining their own businesses. The goal is to motivate our students to utilize their talents and creativity to secure financial independence. We instill in each individual that community is power.

The I-AM-POWER curriculum teaches that in every individual there is the power to change the world through unity and innovation. Knowledge, power, and love are the key components in our curriculum. We have to be the light that the world needs.

Imagination is the foundation for creative expression. We want our students to unleash their creativity with power through dance, music, and art.

This is not an individual project. This is a village project. We welcome friends, fans, and colleagues of Jim Brown to visit the website to show support. We also extend an open invitation to educational experts and psychologists to participate in helping us develop a strong curriculum that focuses on the social/emotional complexities of inner-city youth. Our goal is to promote self-esteem and the realization that we are power. All of us! Together!

To support and donate to the James Nathaniel Brown Foundation, go to jamesnathanielbrown.org. The email address is [email protected].

SOURCE JNB Foundation