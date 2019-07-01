Jim Cable Tapped by Murata for Semiconductor Expansion Evaluation

Jim joined pSemi Corporation, formerly known as Peregrine Semiconductor, in October 1993. Jim was quickly promoted to CEO and chairman of the then publicly traded Peregrine Semiconductor Board of Directors, where he championed the acquisition of Peregrine by Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Murata is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. With employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world, Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. Peregrine Semiconductor was purchased to provide the technology expertise necessary to further market penetration and add additional semiconductor technology to Murata's extensive line of products.

"Jim has been a trusted expert and advisor to both Murata and me personally for years," says Norio Nakajima, senior executive vice president and board member for Murata Manufacturing. "We have now tasked him with turning that expertise over to the larger semiconductor environment to support Murata's semiconductor growth efforts."

Jim holds a Master of Science and Ph.D. from UCLA, and he has been listed on over 70 semiconductor and technology patents. "I believe we have built the best RF SOI company on the planet, in large part due to the talented people I have the privilege of working with day in and day out," says Jim. "As the founders of RF SOI, I am encouraged that this technology is finally moving into the mainstream. In my new position, I will explore an even wider swath of technology to help identify new ways to support Murata in its semiconductor growth initiatives."

