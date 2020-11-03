Jim Dillon, Former St. Jude Medical Executive, Joins FAST BioMedical Board of Directors

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FAST BioMedical , a privately held late clinical-stage medical technology company, today announces it has named Jim Dillon to its Board of Directors. Dillon is a former St. Jude Medical and Abiomed executive, with significant experience capitalizing and commercializing first-in-class heart failure and cardiorenal syndrome technologies.

Dillon has more than 30 years of expertise in driving innovation in healthcare. He is currently Chief Executive Officer of Reprieve Cardiovascular, a medical device company with a fluid management therapy for acutely decompensated heart failure patients. Dillon previously oversaw St. Jude Medical's America's product portfolio including Structural Heart and Heart Failure. In this role, Dillon led the integration of new high-growth technologies within strategic healthcare systems. At Abiomed, Dillon led US core business growth with a strategic focus on native heart recovery.

Dillon's diverse portfolio of experience includes senior sales leadership, marketing and corporate strategy roles. He has successfully commercialized cardiac and renal technologies both in the U.S. and internationally. Dillon has built high-performance commercial teams generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue and resulting in billions of exit transaction value.

"Welcoming Jim to our Board is a pleasure," said Joe Muldoon, CEO of FAST BioMedical. "His unique breadth of expertise in advancing technologies in heart failure and cardiorenal combined with his track record of capitalizing and positioning them to be the standard of care, through successful exit, fits perfectly with our strategy."

"I am a champion of FAST BioMedical's technology and am thrilled to join its Board of Directors," said Dillon. "With so little technological advancement in tools to manage patient's fluid status, there is a huge unmet medical need for this first-in-class innovation. I firmly believe it can enable precision medicine to save lives."

Adding Dillon's experience greatly prepares the company for its next steps.

About FAST BioMedical

FAST BioMedical is a privately held Indianapolis company developing late clinical-stage medical technology. The company's globally patented technology is the first to directly measure plasma volume and kidney function in a clinically actionable way, which has the potential for significant impact on the treatment of patients with heart failure, cardio-renal syndrome, major surgery, sepsis, and acute kidney injury (AKI). FAST BioMedical has completed four Human Trials in Germany and the United States. These products are investigational and not yet approved for human use. Learn more at www.FASTBioMedical.com or contact [email protected].

SOURCE FAST BioMedical

Related Links

http://www.FASTBioMedical.com

