Jim Gaffigan’s 6th Stand Up Special, Noble Ape, to be Released July 13, 2018 via Upstart Comedy Dynamics

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comedy Dynamics announced today it will release Jim Gaffigan's unprecedented sixth stand-up special, Noble Ape, in theatres and through the Comedy Dynamics Network (Cdn) on July 13, 2018. The groundbreaking distribution model includes all major transactional platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Google, PlayStation and many major telco & satellite providers, including AT&T, Comcast, Charter, Dish, and Verizon.

Pre-Order the Special Now Here: https://apple.co/2jn8nWv

In Noble Ape, comedy powerhouse Jim Gaffigan gets personal as he discusses the medical crisis that hit his wife and family this year, which almost led to his retirement. Using his signature everyman humor to deal with the unthinkable, Gaffigan proves why the Wall Street Journal called him the "King of Clean comedy". Noble Ape was recorded live at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston, MA after a sold out North American Tour of theaters and arenas.

"Finding the humor in Jeannie's brain tumor was not only therapeutic, but I soon realized it resonated with audiences. We've all been in those moments of medical crisis and it's good to laugh about it," said Jim Gaffigan.

Gaffigan's previous five hour-long stand up specials include Beyond the Pale – 2006, King Baby – 2009, Mr. Universe – 2012, Obsessed – 2014, and Cinco – 2017, the last three of which were produced by Comedy Dynamics and garnered Grammy nominations for 'Best Comedy Album'.

2018 is shaping up to be a breakthrough year for Gaffigan, who is not only co-starring with Academy Award winners Viola Davis and Allison Janney in Troupe Zero, but will also be seen in a staggering nine feature films released in just this year. In addition to his dramatic turn as Paul Markham in the Ted Kennedy biopic Chappaquiddick, Gaffigan will also the voice of iconic monster hunter Abraham Van Helsing in Hotel Transylvania 3 (Adam Sandler, Kathryn Hahn). Gaffigan appears in Fox Pictures comedy Super Troopers 2 (Steve Lemme, Rob Lowe), Boundary Stone Films' fantasy Shadow Girl (Megan Fox, Olivia Thirlby), and Bron Studio's comedy Henchmen (Rosario Dawson, James Marsden). He will also star in two thrillers including Amasia Entertainment's thriller Them That Follow (Walton Goggins, Olivia Colman), and American Dreamer (Tammy Blanchard, Robbie Jones). We will also see Gaffigan this fall in Bron Studio's comedy Drunk Parents (Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek), and as the voice of the Goose in Original Force Animation's Duck Duck Goose (Carl Reiner, Stephen Fry). Gaffigan was also the lead in Cold Iron Picture's comedy, You Can Choose Your Family that premiered at SXSW in March.

"I've known Jim for close to 20 years and I'm still in shock that he trusted us with his latest and brilliant special. I could not be more excited to get it out there to the rest of the world to enjoy it too!" said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of Comedy Dynamics.

