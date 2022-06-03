JIM HENSON'S FAMILY HUB LAUNCHES KIDS SAFE CHANNEL ON YOUTUBE

New YouTube Channel Features Clips and Full Episodes from The Jim Henson Company's Extensive Library of Beloved and Popular Children's Titles

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Henson's Family Hub, The Jim Henson Company's online community for celebrating, supporting and connecting all kinds of families, has launched a new YouTube channel featuring full episodes, fun clips, weekly updates, and more. This kids safe channel (/HensonFamilyHub) showcases popular and iconic titles from the Company's beloved catalog including Fraggle Rock, Sid the Science Kid, Word Party, Dinosaur Train, Splash and Bubbles, Pajanimals, The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, and more.