Jim Johnson Named New Campaign Chair for Hope & Homecomings Campaign at the Craig Hospital Foundation

Colorado business leader joins the Craig Foundation in expanding access and accelerating innovation.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The Craig Hospital Foundation is proud to announce Jim Johnson as its new Hope & Homecomings Campaign Chair. Jim's renowned leadership in the construction industry and Colorado philanthropy is fostered by his 35+ years of experience leading GE Johnson Construction Company and his passion for giving back to the community.

"Craig is a very special place where I always leave feeling hopeful about the future," said Jim Johnson, president and CEO of GE Johnson. "I've known many Craig Hospital graduates over the years, and I'm honored to support Craig's brightest ideas to expand access and accelerate innovation."

Jim led the formation of the GE Johnson Construction Company Foundation to focus on workforce development, the arts, and youth. His experience with numerous nonprofit organizations and his generosity have been recognized with accolades, including Business Citizen of the Year by the Colorado Springs Regional Business Alliance; Kansas State University's College of Engineering Hall of Fame; the Colorado Business Hall of Fame; and the Colorado Governor's Citizenship Medal. His philanthropic spirit for improving health and human services and cultural efforts greatly impacts the Front Range of Colorado and beyond.

"Craig Hospital is grateful to Jim for his enduring support, outstanding vision, and leadership," said Jandel Allen-Davis, MD, president and CEO of Craig Hospital. "Jim's commitment to raising up others inspires us all."

The Craig Foundation's Hope & Homecomings Campaign will raise $100 million to advance Craig Hospital's renowned neurorehabilitation and research programs for individuals with spinal cord and brain injuries by expanding access to care; accelerating innovation and research; and growing Craig's programs that are vital to exceptional outcomes for patients and their families.

"Here at Craig, we guide families from fear to courage. From despair to hope. From 'patient' to 'person' and from hospital to homecomings," Jandel said.

About Craig Hospital

Craig Hospital is a world-renowned neurorehabilitation hospital and research center specialized in the care of people who have sustained a spinal cord and/or a brain injury. Located in Englewood, Colo., Craig Hospital is a 93-bed, private, not-for-profit care facility providing a comprehensive system of inpatient and outpatient medical care, rehabilitation, neurosurgical rehabilitative care, and long-term follow-up services. Half of Craig's patients come from outside of Colorado. Craig has been ranked as a Best Hospital for Rehabilitation by U.S. News & World Report for 33 consecutive years. Craig has received the NDNQI Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality® seven times since 2019 for the highest quality outcomes in nursing care in a rehabilitation facility. Craig also received its 4th recognition for excellence in nursing by the American Nurses Credential Center (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program® in 2020, ensuring Magnet designation until the year 2025. Craig was voted by employees as a "Top Workplace" by the Denver Post in 2012 through 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022 and named a 2021 and 2023 Top Workplace USA by Energage. For more information, visit craighospital.org.

SOURCE The Craig Hospital Foundation