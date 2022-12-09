JIM JONES ALL STARS Deliver Gunfighter Ballad "Your Arms Will Be the Heavens" Christmas Single Dec 9th

Listen HERE:

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Leonard Cohen meets Johnny Cash-style gunfighter ballad, "Your Arms Will Be the Heavens" is a song about the salvation of true love. It was recorded in Memphis, Tennessee by garage rock godfather Jim Jones (Thee Hypnotics, The Jim Jones Revue) and features guest appearances by Righteous Mind alum Mal Troon on Pedal Steel and Stahv's Solomon Arye Rosenschein on Lead Guitar.

Single Cover Jim Jones at BBC

Coming on the heels of a blistering BBC Radio 6 live performance and their Halloween single "It's Your Voodoo Working (feat. NIkki Hill)," the Jim Jones All Stars plan to release two more singles on Ako-Lite Records before hitting the road for a spring tour in April in support of their upcoming album "Ain't No Peril."

Jim Jones All Stars is the latest project from garage godfather Jim Jones (Thee Hypnotics, The Jim Jones Revue). Formed during the pandemic, it features The Jim Jones Revue members Gavin Jay and Elliot Mortimer, drummer Chris Ellul form (The Heavy), veteran punk guitarist Carlton Mounsher (The Swamps, Death Wish), and a full horn section.

After a midnight offering at the real crossroads in Clarksdale, Mississippi, the band made the pilgrimage to Memphis, Tennessee to record with Memphis Magnetic founder Scott McEwen (Elvis Costello, JD McPherson,) in May of 2022.

"This is a dark song thematically, but really it's about ascension .. and knowing that, in the important life or death moments, you have the power to choose what feels true to you, and not necessarily what's been prescribed."

-Jim Jones

"The whole vibe in Memphis was so infectious. This song took on a life of its own and melds Country, Gospel, and a bit of that Spector Wall of Sound sonically.

- Producer John Getze

