Jim Kelly, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, receives prestigious Pat Summerall Award at Legends for Charity®

Chris Berman, ESPN anchor, presented Kelly with the award at the event, held each year during Super Bowl Weekend. The evening program featured several special guest speakers including, James Brown, host of the NFL TODAY on CBS along with the evening's host, ESPN and Amazon on-air personality Hannah Storm.

"Pat was legendary in so many ways and I'm proud to accept the Pat Summerall Award on behalf of all of the fighters out there who stand and support their own cause," said Kelly. "It's a testament to Pat's impact on the world that we are all here today, celebrating his life and carrying on his legacy in such a meaningful way."

A special moment during the evening featured St. Jude patient and football fan Javon, who not only shared his story of surviving cancer, but also shared the story of his sister Jakayla and mother Lisa, who were also St. Jude patients. Javon proudly took to the stage at the event to share their success story, featured on St. Jude Inspire .

"Pat Summerall's life and legacy exemplifies what it truly means to live one's life with purpose. Pat achieved many amazing accomplishments during his time with us — among his greatest wins was the time he spent helping and serving others," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "It's an honor to carry on Pat's name and present this award to Jim, who is not only an inspiring role model, but who also realizes his own purpose daily through his dedication to support those in need."

The funds raised by the annual Legends for Charity dinner are critical given that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all they should worry about is helping their child live.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

About Legends for Charity

Legends for Charity® is an annual national event held during Super Bowl Weekend to present The Pat Summerall Award to a deserving broadcaster. Created by Cheryl DeLeonardis of Ocean 2 Ocean Productions, it is annually held at the prestigious NFL headquarters hotel and celebrates national sports legends and has raised over $7 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Since its inception more than fifteen years ago, it has become a cornerstone event during the biggest weekend in professional sports earning eight national Telly Awards and opening the world of sports broadcasters to the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

