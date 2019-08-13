Jim Mayoros' Splash City Adventure Park Under Construction, Set to Open for the Summer 2020 Season

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Mayoros, a southern Utah resident and a local businessman, is excited to announce the opening of Splash City Adventure Park, the first major water park of its kind in St. George, Utah. Currently under construction, this family-friendly water park is aiming to open its gates for the summer 2020 season. Easily visible and accessible from the freeway, Splash City will be a deluxe epicenter for fun in the sun and will boast a myriad of thrilling water slides, pools, and complimentary amenities.

In the works for several years, this water park is coming soon, and it's time to get excited. Park creator Jim Mayoros has put innovative thought and detail into making this park an exciting experience for the entire family. Splash City Adventure Park will be the proud home of the longest lazy-river in the state of Utah, crowned with a colorful tower consisting of nine twisting water slides. The park will also maintain a state-of-the-art wave pool, providing guests with opportunities to surf curling waves in the middle of southern Utah. To appeal to younger guests, Splash City will be equipped with kid-zone play areas and splash pads, providing a fun, entertaining experience for every member of the family.

With construction teams diligently working toward a 2020 opening, park owner Jim Mayoros and his team are finding ways to get people excited. Exclusive season passes, group discounts and opening deals are coming soon. Information about Splash City's tentative opening dates and upcoming attractions is located on the park's promotional website at http://www.splashcitysg.com.

