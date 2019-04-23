Jim McCarthy to join Vixxo's executive team as Chief Technology Officer

"It's hard to overstate the importance of technology in our business. It provides a critical link to our clients and service providers, and we manage that link to deliver outstanding service that reflects our nearly 40 years of expertise and success," says Vixxo President and CEO Jim Reavey.

"Building that depth of knowledge into a technology platform requires a leader, like Jim, who balances his understanding of people and systems. You have to be able to share your vision, and Jim has a talent for aligning the skills of others to reach a common goal."

Prior to joining Vixxo, McCarthy spent 11 years as chief information officer and senior vice president at Vereit, Inc., owners and managers of a nationwide commercial real estate portfolio. His responsibilities focused on information technology and cybersecurity programs, modernization of financial and management reporting systems, and strategies across all facets of IT. Prior to Vereit, as director of operations at Pearson Education, McCarthy oversaw the company's K-12 instructional platform.

By enabling clients to reduce operational burdens and empower business growth, Vixxo is changing the way the world sees facilities management. To learn more about Vixxo, please visit www.vixxo.com or follow Vixxo on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Vixxo

Vixxo is a facilities management leader focused on providing a seamless, intuitive experience for a vast portfolio of brands, across the United States and Canada. Their solutions are designed to optimize clients' multisite portfolios by improving service delivery, reducing costs and providing strategic insights – all aimed at lowering total cost of ownership. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Vixxo maintains a national network of 150,000 service provider technicians and services over 80,000+ client locations in the restaurant, retail, convenience, and supermarket industries.

