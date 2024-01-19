Jim Mooney Joins Autumn Lane as Partner and Chief Investment Officer

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autumn Lane Advisors is delighted to announce the appointment of James "Jim" Mooney as a Partner and our Chief Investment Officer. Jim was involved in Autumn Lane's early history, not only contributing as member of our first Advisory Board but was also an early investor in the firm's investment partnerships.

With over 18 years of investment expertise, Jim assumes the role of CIO, further solidifying our commitment to delivering unparalleled investment knowledge. Partner, David Andrew, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I've known Jim since our days in the investment banking group of Lehman Brothers over 20 years ago. His addition as Partner strengthens Autumn Lane's reputation for exceptional investment proficiency and client experience."

Jim was most recently a Portfolio Manager at Everpoint Asset Management, a division of Point72. His extensive career includes roles as a Portfolio Manager at Carlson Capital and Millennium Management, Chief Financial Officer of Phoenix Natural Resources, and positions at Lehman Brothers and Price Waterhouse. Jim holds an MBA with honors from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, along with a BBA and MS in Accounting from Texas A&M University. Additionally, Jim has been recognized on several best-of-the-buyside lists, including Brendon Wood International and Alpha Magazine.

Autumn Lane Advisors is a boutique wealth management firm that helps clients manage their wealth with the objectivity, expertise and client experience associated with a sophisticated family office. Serving as a fiduciary, we work exclusively for our clients.

For additional information, visit www.autumnlane.com .

