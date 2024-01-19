Jim Mooney Joins Autumn Lane as Partner and Chief Investment Officer

News provided by

Autumn Lane Advisors

19 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autumn Lane Advisors is delighted to announce the appointment of James "Jim" Mooney as a Partner and our Chief Investment Officer. Jim was involved in Autumn Lane's early history, not only contributing as member of our first Advisory Board but was also an early investor in the firm's investment partnerships.

Continue Reading

With over 18 years of investment expertise, Jim assumes the role of CIO, further solidifying our commitment to delivering unparalleled investment knowledge. Partner, David Andrew, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I've known Jim since our days in the investment banking group of Lehman Brothers over 20 years ago. His addition as Partner strengthens Autumn Lane's reputation for exceptional investment proficiency and client experience."

Jim was most recently a Portfolio Manager at Everpoint Asset Management, a division of Point72. His extensive career includes roles as a Portfolio Manager at Carlson Capital and Millennium Management, Chief Financial Officer of Phoenix Natural Resources, and positions at Lehman Brothers and Price Waterhouse. Jim holds an MBA with honors from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, along with a BBA and MS in Accounting from Texas A&M University. Additionally, Jim has been recognized on several best-of-the-buyside lists, including Brendon Wood International and Alpha Magazine.

About Autumn Lane Advisors
Autumn Lane Advisors is a boutique wealth management firm that helps clients manage their wealth with the objectivity, expertise and client experience associated with a sophisticated family office. Serving as a fiduciary, we work exclusively for our clients.

For additional information, visit www.autumnlane.com.

SOURCE Autumn Lane Advisors

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.