Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q is Poised for Future Growth, Crediting Their Culture and Brand Evolution During 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim 'N Nick's Community Bar-B-Q (JNN), known for "low and slow" smoked barbecue, genuine Southern hospitality and commitment to people & culture, is ready to expand. Planning to open as many as 30 new locations over the next 3 years, JNN will continue to feature its full 'made-from-scratch' menu while offering new ways to dine, such as: order at the counter, curbside to-go, online ordering and third-party delivery in addition to drive-thru, which has been a core part of the brand for years.

Larry Ryback, CEO of Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q

"I am so proud of our Team," shared Larry Ryback, Chief Executive Officer of Jim 'N Nicks. "Our Team Members continue to define and shape our culture, which is the special sauce of the Jim 'N Nick's brand. Their ability to navigate the challenges of the pandemic, embrace change, streamline our business, and stay strong to our Vision, Mission and Core Values throughout it all are the reasons why we are able to announce this accelerated growth."

While real estate and development needs are pressing, JNN is focused and committed to ensuring that people and culture remain at the core of the brand. "Finding the right leaders for this kind of growth will be challenging but very exciting and absolutely critical to our future success," says Ryback. "And developing our existing Team Members to grow their careers as we grow will be more important than ever, which is why we are excited to introduce a new Managing Partner program."

This program will allow high-performing General Managers to earn up to 125% bonus, along with many other benefits such as: premium base salary, long-term incentives, car allowance and enhanced dining perks. The program is designed to recognize, reward, retain and provide growth opportunities for current general managers. In addition to the Managing Partner program, JNN is tirelessly recruiting top hourly Team Member talent, offering up to $20 per hour for various positions including: dishwashers, pit masters, cooks, servers & cashiers.

"To those thinking about joining our Team, we are committed to 'going the extra mile' in everything we do, and we would love to have likeminded people join us. We will continue to support the amazing communities where we currently call home and look forward to growing and supporting new communities soon," said Ryback.

About Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q

Jim 'N Nick's Community Bar-B-Q has been mastering the art of slow-cooked, hickory smoked barbecue with scratch-made trimmings since 1985. The commitment is REAL, as there are no microwaves, no freezers, and no shortcuts in any of our restaurants. Focused on our communities, we believe guests deserve a place where they can unwind and reconnect with family & friends. We are humble and grateful to operate 38 restaurants in 7 states.

Media Contact:

Monique Yeager

407.619.0965

[email protected]

SOURCE Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q