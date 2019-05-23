Jim Routh Joins Respond Software's Advisory Board

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Respond Software, innovators in Robotic Decision Automation (RDA) for security operations, today announced that Jim Routh has joined its Board of Advisors. Jim was most recently the chief security officer for CVS Health and Aetna. He previously held the global head of application and mobile security position at JP Morgan Chase and was the chief information security officer at KPMG, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. and American Express.

"Jim brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and vision in key industries to Respond," said Mike Armistead, CEO, Respond Software. "What's more, his track record in advancing cybersecurity – from nurturing promising technologies and approaches to forward-thinking employment strategies – is phenomenal. We feel extremely fortunate to have someone of his caliber help us on our journey."

Jim is widely recognized throughout the cyber security industry. In addition to his company leadership roles, he is a former board and committee chairman of the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC) and the former chairman of the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC). Jim has received the Evanta Breakaway Leadership Award (2017), ISE Luminary Award and numerous others awards and honors throughout his career.

"Applying math and machine learning models to front-line security controls is essential for enterprise cyber resiliency," said Routh. "I believe the future of cyber security is all about math applied to data. This approach can lead to unprecedented benefits for security operations teams by both lowering the cost of security operations through productivity gains, while also improving talent management for security operations staff."

About Respond Software

Respond Software delivers near instant return on investment to organizations in their battle against cyber-crime. As a leader in the emerging class of automated software known as Robotic Decision Automation (RDA), Respond Software is working to address the critical shortage of skilled security analysts impacting security teams of all sizes. Its patented intelligent decision engine, PGO®, uniquely combines human expert judgement with the scale and consistency of software to dramatically increase capacity and improve monitoring and triage capabilities at a fraction of the cost of in-house or outsourced personnel. Respond Software was founded in 2016 by security and software industry veterans and services customers across banking, energy, healthcare and retail. https://respond-software.com/

