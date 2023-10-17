Jim Rubadue joins TPA Stream as Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

TPA Stream

17 Oct, 2023, 09:30 ET

Strategic hire sets insurance technology software company on track for significant scale

CLEVELAND, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TPA Stream, an insurance technology software company committed to improving how benefits are administered, today announced the appointment of Mr. Jim Rubadue as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Jim Rubadue joins TPA Stream with a track record of growing companies in the SaaS and healthcare space, most recently as President/COO of OnShift, Inc. During his tenure, Rubadue helped scale the company from early-stage growth through its acquisition by ShiftKey.

Continue Reading
Sample of TPA Stream's Consolidated Invoicing platform
Jim Rubadue, COO of TPA Stream
Jim Rubadue's expertise is invaluable in the ever-evolving software solutions landscape. Jim brings over 20 years of experience managing operations, product, engineering, and customer success functions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim Rubadue to TPA Stream as our new Chief Operating Officer. His impressive track record and unique skill set are perfectly aligned with our goals, especially as we launch our new consolidated invoicing product," said Jacob Sheridan, CEO and co-founder. "Jim's leadership and experience will be instrumental in scaling our operations and seizing new opportunities."

Jim Rubadue's appointment as COO comes at a pivotal moment for TPA Stream, as the company is set to launch a new consolidated invoicing product, expanding the suite of solutions that help administrators operate more efficiently using software.

About TPA Stream
TPA Stream is an insurance technology software company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Founded in 2014, TPA Stream's web-based platform services third-party administrators, health plans, brokers and financial institutions to streamline efficiencies across all aspects of employee benefits administration. Company solutions include Claims Harvesting, Employer Invoicing, and a Software Development Kit to integrate solutions directly into an app. Learn more at www.TPAStream.com.

SOURCE TPA Stream

