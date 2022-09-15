Jim Speer, CEO of OneKey® MLS, Announces Retirement

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the Board of Managers for OneKey® MLS, we would like to announce the retirement of CEO Jim Speer later this year. Jim has been at the helm of OneKey MLS from its inception, guiding one of the largest Multiple Listing Services in the country to its continued success.

OneKey MLS, the largest multiple listing service in NY, serving over 45,000 Realtors and 4,300 participating offices, is the ONE source real estate marketplace. Jim Speer, CEO OneKey MLS

For more than 30 years serving as the Senior Vice President of Operations for the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island (MLSLI), Jim's innovative thinking and service mindset toward membership was the mainstay of Long Island real estate and beyond. For the last three years he was named to the Swanepoel Power 200 list, the definitive ranking of the residential real estate industry's 200 most powerful and influential leaders throughout the country, in addition to receiving other prestigious industry awards.

For those that have had the pleasure of working with Jim, his charismatic personality has been integral to the formation of many friendships that began as business associations. He is a pillar in the real estate community impacting so many of us for the better. Linda Lugo, Chairperson of the OneKey® MLS Board of Managers said, "Like many of my colleagues I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Jim on so many endeavors that have resulted in friendship. I will miss Jim and feel continued gratitude for his tireless efforts."

Join us in wishing Jim well in his new chapter of life, fishing every day, hanging out with friends and family, and watching sports with his new grandson Connor. We thank him for his many years of service to our industry and wish him nothing but the best.

Media Contact:

Tricia Chirco

SVP Marketing and Communications

OneKey® MLS

631-670-0710 x405, [email protected]

SOURCE OneKey MLS