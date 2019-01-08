Jim Stathis Joins FISBA as Sales Manager
From January 2019, Jim Stathis has joined FISBA's sales team in the US as Sales Manager
Jan 09, 2019, 09:52 ET
ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Stathis will manage sales for FISBA's Optical Micro Systems, supporting FISBA's expertise in compact laser modules, micro optics, industrial optical assemblies, FAC & SAC lenses, precision molded glass aspheres and more.
Jim brings over 25 years of experience in sales and business leadership. Prior to joining FISBA, his roles included Sales Manager, National Business Development Manager, Director of World Wide Laser Sales and Business Development Director. His extensive knowledge and experience in photonics will provide customers with value and the best possible solutions available.
About FISBA
FISBA LLC is a subsidiary of FISBA AG, a provider of customer-specific photonic solutions. FISBA has supplied customers in the photonics field with a large range of design and manufacturing capacities since 1957. Highly specialized teams satisfy the complex requirements of customers from the life sciences, aerospace and defense, industrial manufacturing and material processing fields and help world-leading brands fulfill their market potential. FISBA's services extend from concept design through support in device development to engineering, supply-chain optimization and assembly. FISBA meets the strict market requirements and protects the customer's intellectual property rights. FISBA has facilities in Switzerland, Germany and the USA. www.fisba.com
Media contact:
Birgit Rauch, Head of Corporate Marketing Communication
media@fisba.com
FISBA AG
Rorschacher Str. 268
St. Gallen, Switzerland
+41 71 282 31 31
www.fisba.com
FISBA LLC
6296 E. Grant Road
Tucson/Arizona, USA
+520 567 8100
SOURCE FISBA
