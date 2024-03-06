JIM TOES REMAINS COMMITTED TO NATIVE NY-03, CONTINUES CAMPAIGN FOR CONGRESS

MANHASSET, N.Y. , March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Toes, a native and life-time resident of New York's 3rd Congressional District, continues his commitment to represent his fellow citizens in Congress.

"Local Republicans deserve to pick their candidate to compete in November's General Election and I'm excited for the June 25th GOP primary," Jim said. "My father was an NYPD captain and I'm following his lead by committing to protect the people of District-03 from bad actors and bad policies that threaten to harm them."

"I'll also leverage my experience as a leader in the financial industry and work with leaders of both parties to protect local residents from agendas that could damage their financial futures," he said.

JIM'S TO-DO LIST

Protect District-03 residents from harm. Jim will support police and use his financial knowledge to end money laundering schemes used by makers of opioids like Fentanyl.





Reverse the open-border policy. Jim will work to secure our borders by closing certain ports of entry before addressing the complex issue of immigration policy reform.





Tackle government spending and energy costs. Jim will advocate for lower energy costs and support fiscally responsible initiatives that spur economic growth.





Stand up against antisemitism - Jim will battle antisemitism and ensure threats and acts of violence against the Jewish people are punished.





Jim Address stock-trading in Congress. Jim will lead by pledging to adhere from trading stocks while in office and will push colleagues to do likewise.

JIM KNOWS HOW WASHINGTON WORKS

Jim is president and CEO of the Security Traders Association (STA), often working directly with Congressional Republicans and Democrats to advocate for free markets and sensible regulation. He's held both roles since 2011 after a successful career at Merrill Lynch.

MORE ABOUT JIM

Born in Levittown, raised in Melville and a 30-year resident of Manhasset.

Jim and his wife, Jeanine, have four adult children, all raised in District-03.

Jim is integral in STA's "Women in Finance" initiative, assisting women in career development. He's also a driving force in "Grassroots Giving," an ongoing campaign supporting STA members devoted to their communities.

Jim holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Fordham University.

