Jim Tompkins Returns to Tompkins Solutions as Chairman of the Board

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tompkins Solutions, a leading warehouse automation consulting and execution firm, is proud to announce the return of its founder, Dr. James A. Tompkins, as Chairman of the Board. Starting in Raleigh, N.C., Dr. Tompkins built Tompkins Solutions into a globally respected supply chain consulting firm, completing over 3,000 projects for manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and logistics providers worldwide.

In 2020, Dr. Tompkins retired from Tompkins Solutions and founded Tompkins Ventures, a B2B matchmaking firm focused on solving critical business challenges in capital, digital enablement, supply chain, organizational development, and procurement. Within five years, Tompkins Ventures has become a leading solutions network, connecting executives with innovative partners and strategies globally.

Now, Dr. Tompkins is returning to Tompkins Solutions, owned by Grays Peak Capital and Valore Ventures, to help propel Tompkins Solutions toward new heights. "Tompkins Solutions has always held a special place in my heart, and I'm excited about the opportunity to guide its continued growth and relevance in a rapidly evolving supply chain environment. Together with the outstanding team at Grays Capital and the strong foundation we've built at Tompkins Ventures, I believe we're poised to create something truly extraordinary."

Scott Stevens, Managing Partner at Grays Peak Capital, welcomed Dr. Tompkins' return. "Jim's legacy is woven into the very fabric of Tompkins Solutions," said Stevens. "Bringing him back into the organization not only reconnects us with our roots but also positions us for a bold and innovative future. We're confident that the synergies between Tompkins Solutions and Tompkins Ventures will unlock new value for our clients and partners across the supply chain landscape."

As Chairman of both Tompkins Solutions and Tompkins Ventures, Dr. Tompkins will align the organizations to strengthen Tompkins Solutions' leadership in warehouse automation and supply chain consulting. His return signals a renewed commitment to innovation and excellence in the industry.

Overview of Tompkins Solutions

Tompkins Solutions is a supply chain consulting and implementation firm that helps companies design, build and support integrated warehouse operations. With deep expertise in automation, strategy and execution, Tompkins Solutions enables clients to streamline operations, improve efficiency and drive competitive advantage in today's complex logistics environment.

For more information please visit: https://www.tompkinsinc.com/

About Tompkins Ventures

Tompkins Ventures matches your enterprise's challenges with our network of hundreds of Commercial Partners, Capital Partners and Consulting Partners. Our toolbox is unlimited, as every Tompkins Ventures Partner has decades of experience helping companies address the five major factors for business success: Digital Enablement, Entrepreneurial Growth, Logistics/Supply Chain, Organizational Development, and Procurement. In today's business environment of continual disruption, even the best companies do not do everything great. Your core competency is your business. Our core competency is selecting the right Partner(s) to work with your executive teams to make good companies great. Business strategy and supply chain expert Dr. James A. Tompkins founded Tompkins Ventures in 2020. Our network is based in the U.S. but operates on all continents except Antarctica.

For more information visit: https://tompkinsventures.com/

