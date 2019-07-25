Jim Triggs Named President and CEO of National Nonprofit Money Management International

SUGAR LAND, Texas, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Triggs, Senior Vice President of Counseling and Support at Money Management International (MMI), has been named its next President and CEO. Over the last 22 years, Triggs has increased the accessibility and efficiency of MMI's core programs, leveraging emerging technology, unique collaboration, and proven best practices to empower more consumers in more places than ever before.

"I am honored to carry on the legacy of leadership at MMI, surrounded by others who are passionate about our mission to improve lives every day," said Triggs. "MMI will continue to innovate in the pursuit of programs and services that adapt to a changing consumer landscape and maximize the potential of our talented employees to serve America's most pressing financial challenges."

Triggs was chosen by MMI's Board of Directors after an exhaustive search of both internal and external candidates. He will continue to be based from MMI's largest contact center in Phoenix, where he also volunteers as CEO and chairman of the board of the Surprise Sundancers, a local nonprofit supporting youth-focused programs.

Triggs began his career in the industry with Consumer Credit Counseling Services Southwest, one of over 30 agencies that have merged with MMI since 2000. Subsequently, MMI has grown to become the nation's largest nonprofit credit counseling and financial education organization, empowering millions of households to create, restore, and maintain lives of financial wellness.

Ivan Hand, MMI's outgoing President and CEO, will remain at MMI through November to ensure a smooth transition. Hand will also continue to serve as an active member of MMI's Board of Directors.

"I am incredibly proud of the work we do and the lasting change we create for individuals and families across the country," said Hand. "It has been a privilege to serve as President and CEO for nearly 20 years and I am confident that Jim Triggs is the right person to build on our past success and lead MMI to new heights."

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI) is changing the way financial challenges are solved. MMI helps create, restore, and maintain a life of financial wellness through empowered choices. For 60 years, our clients have achieved financial confidence through nonprofit programs that educate, motivate, and liberate. MMI inspires action by delivering expert professional guidance and timely solutions that are aligned with our client's goals. Experiencing a financial challenge? Find your solution 24/7 at 866.864.8995 and MoneyManagement.org.

