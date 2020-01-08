Jim Trimarco Joins OutMatch as Chief Sales Officer to Lead Sales Process, Strategy, and Day-to-Day Execution Across All Target Segments

"We are all excited to have JT join us as the newest OutMatcher," said Greg Moran, President and CEO of OutMatch. "JT brings key selling and management experience as well as the proven ability to grow and develop top-performing sales teams, which is exactly what we need in this increasingly competitive market."

In this new executive management role, Trimarco is responsible for leading Outmatch's sales efforts in support of the company's next phase of growth. Trimarco has successfully led explosive growth for multiple technology companies throughout his career. Most recently as the Senior Vice President of Sales for Virgin Pulse, originally SimplyWell (acquired by Virgin in 2018), a corporate wellbeing technology company. Prior to that he served in multiple leadership roles at ADP with a specialty in defining and executing go-to-market strategies, building sales teams, and developing strategic partnerships.

"I'm excited to join the OutMatch team," Trimarco said. "The Outmatch platform is the best in the industry and the team of OutMatchers is passionate and focused on growth. I'm looking forward to building on OutMatch's success and driving revenue growth."

Trimarco holds a bachelor's degree in Hospitality and Business Administration from the University of New Hampshire.

