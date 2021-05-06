Jim Underhill Named Executive Chairman of TenantBase

"How companies use technology to acquire commercial space is ripe for transformation." -- Jim Underhill Tweet this

"How companies use technology to acquire commercial space is ripe for transformation and TenantBase has clearly emerged as the leader, with a proven track record of closing transactions in markets all across the U.S.," said Underhill. "I'm excited to be joining TenantBase's strong leadership team. Together, we share a big ambition for creating a company that's not only a transformative industry leader, but also highly respected for its commitment to innovation, talent and entrepreneurial culture."

In TenantBase's short operating history, more than 170,000 tenants have accessed the platform's on-demand service delivery model, designed to revolutionize the search and lease negotiation process for companies seeking commercial space.

"TenantBase addresses the technology and client-focused solution gap in the market with a tenant-first, tech-enabled offering that provides the user experience expected by tenants today," Underhill said. "Tenants paying rent are at the very top of the value chain in CRE - they drive the value of buildings, the land, the mortgages, and the leasing transaction marketplace. It's appropriate that there is a marketplace built for them - and that's what TenantBase has done."

"Jim is an accomplished leader in the tenant rep industry and is highly respected for his ability to see the next great opportunity that will push commercial real estate transactions into the digital age," said Bennett Washabaugh, CEO of TenantBase. "His experience and proven leadership style will help us in this period of rapid scale for our business as tenants are demanding a tech-enabled solution for the commercial real estate leasing process. Together we look forward to partnering with the industry to revolutionize how transactions are initiated and executed online."

TenantBase is an online commercial real estate marketplace built to provide industrial and commercial tenants a radically improved leasing experience, while helping CRE professionals connect and close more transactions. TenantBase offers a higher level of service to tenants seeking new office, industrial, warehouse, retail, co-working, or medical space, while at the same time helping traditional brokers save time and provide innovative solutions to tenants in a more efficient way. More information is available at www.tenantbase.com .

