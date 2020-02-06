Jim von Maur of Von Maur Department Stores Receives Male Champion of Change Award

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Von Maur Department Stores announced today that Jim von Maur, president of Von Maur, received the Male Champion of Change Award as part of the 2020 ATHENA + Male Champion of Change Awards luncheon on February 5, 2020. Women Lead Change, the State's premier leadership organization for women, hosted the event in Bettendorf, Iowa, to celebrate the individuals who make the Quad Cities a better place to live, work and play.

Affiliated with ATHENA International, the annual ATHENA Awards Event elevates and honors women and men who are setting the gold standard in business and community leadership, and who are helping to bring along the next generation of women leaders. Specifically, the Male Champion of Change Award recognizes one man who steps up and stands out as an ally for women. Beyond demonstrating an exceptional commitment to the advancement and acceleration of women leaders at all levels, the recipient utilizes his influence, talents and abilities to enhance gender diversity.

"I am extremely humbled and honored to receive such a tremendous recognition, and while this is an individual award, I truly view it as a resounding testament to the positive culture we've collectively created at Von Maur," said von Maur. "Positioning our team for growth and celebrating our colleagues' success is engrained in the fabric of our company. I take great pride in working with so many confident and driven individuals who feel empowered to explore new ideas, challenge the status quo and evolve the way we do business. As Von Maur continues to grow, I look forward to further demonstrating our unwavering commitment to creating positive, meaningful opportunities for everyone on our team."

Jim von Maur is the fourth-generation leader of the family-owned retailer with more than 5,000 employees across its footprint. Throughout his nearly 27-year career with the company, von Maur has continuously demonstrated a commitment to advancing women in to leadership roles. Currently, more than 60 percent of senior manager positions and nearly 85 percent of executive positions at Von Maur are held by women, including von Maur's appointment of the company's first chief operating officer, Melody Wright. Additionally, von Maur is an avid supporter of the company's Executive Training Program. In the last 10 years, more than 90 percent of individuals placed in the program were women, many of whom currently hold key leadership positions throughout the company.

"For more than 20 years, I have been proud to call Jim one of my closest mentors, and I cannot think of a more deserving person for this extraordinary award," said Wright. "Everyone at Von Maur would wholeheartedly agree that Jim has fostered and created a fully inclusive environment that paves the way for significant advancement opportunities for our female colleagues. It is because of his support and commitment that so many women, like myself, have been able to grow within their roles and experience such high levels of personal and professional success."

Known for its outstanding selection of brand name and specialty apparel, shoes, accessories and gifts, Von Maur is also widely-regarded for its superior customer service, including an interest-free charge card, accommodating return policy, free gift wrapping and free shipping services. The Company also offers its associates above-market wages, excellent benefits and a positive, professional work environment. For more information, please visit www.vonmaur.com.

About Von Maur

Von Maur was founded 145 years ago in downtown Davenport, Iowa. The Company currently operates 35 stores in 15 states, along with a 120,000 square foot E-Commerce facility that drives its successful online business at vonmaur.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brendan Griffith

Brendan@reputationpartners.com

SOURCE Von Maur Department Store

Related Links

http://www.vonmaur.com

