Jim Weiss and Elizabeth Wilkerson Named Co-Managing Partners of Reynolds Frizzell LLP

HOUSTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Jim Weiss and Elizabeth Wilkerson as Co-Managing Partners at Reynolds Frizzell LLP. Together, Jim and Elizabeth will be responsible for guiding the firm to ensure continuous innovation while delivering exceptional value and services to our clients.

Jim Weiss and Elizabeth Wilkerson

"We are incredibly grateful to Jim and Elizabeth for serving in the role of Co-Managing Partner at Reynolds Frizzell," said partner Mike Oldham. "They are both accomplished attorneys with stellar reputations among their colleagues. As Reynolds Frizzell is about to celebrate its 15th anniversary, we're excited about the guiding role that Jim and Elizabeth will have over the continued growth and evolution of the firm in the years to come. We are in good hands with them as our Co-Managing Partners."

"It is a tremendous honor to serve in this capacity at Reynolds Frizzell," said Jim. "I'm proud of the accomplishments of our entire team who have made the firm not only a top trial firm in the country, but also a great place to work."

"I appreciate our entire firm for the trust and support they have placed in Jim and me," Elizabeth said. "Reynolds Frizzell has been on a fantastic trajectory through its first 15 years, and we look forward to working together to build on the firm's established track record."

Jim is a dedicated and persistent advocate for his clients. He is known for his ability to understand complicated issues and translate them into a compelling, powerful story for judges and juries. Jim represents individual and corporate clients at the trial and appellate levels in disputes across various subject matters, including oil and gas, partnership, real estate, and intellectual property. He earned a J.D. from The University of Texas School of Law and his A.B. from Princeton University.

Elizabeth is driven by natural inquisitiveness and a dedication to uncovering creative solutions for her clients. She prides herself on her ability to quickly learn the facts and business considerations of a new case to help her clients tackle any type of challenge. With experience spanning the banking, insurance, sports, media, and oil and gas industries, Elizabeth has represented clients in civil litigation, at the trial court and appellate levels, and in the course of internal investigations. She earned a J.D. from New York University School of Law and a B.A., cum laude, from Dartmouth College.

Click here to learn more about Jim.

Click here to learn more about Elizabeth.

SOURCE Reynolds Frizzell