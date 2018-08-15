Jim Worthington to Deliver Opening Keynote at the 5th Annual Motionsoft Technology Summit

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Motionsoft, the leader in advanced software, integrated payment processing, and back office business management services for the health, fitness, and wellness markets and host of the annual Motionsoft Technology Summit today announced that Jim Worthington will deliver the opening keynoted for the 5th annual Motionsoft Technology Summit in Washington, D.C.

Jim Worthington, Owner, Newtown Athletic Club, IHRSA Board Chair, Keynote Speaker Motionsoft Technology Summit

Jim Worthington is the newly-elected chair of the Board of Directors of the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) and is the owner of the Newtown Athletic Club. The Newtown Athletic Club, celebrating their 40th anniversary, is the third-largest individually owned health club in the U.S. with over 250,000 square feet on 22 acres

Mr. Worthington was recently named to The President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition (PCSFN). Mr. Worthington will be serving with other newly appointed leaders, including: Herschel Walker, Mariano Rivera, Bill Belichick, Dr. Oz, Lou Ferrigno, and Misty-May Traenor. The President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition was formed in 1965, to create and promote programs that allow Americans to adopt healthy lifestyles including the importance of regular physical activity and good nutrition.

Now in its fifth year, the Motionsoft Technology Summit is expected to draw more than 200 senior industry professionals in information technology, sales, and marketing from North America, Australia, and Europe.

Al Noshirvani, chairman of Motionsoft, and founder and co-host of the Motionsoft Technology Summit, said, "Jim Worthington is one of the most experienced club operators in our industry. He has been instrumental in gaining support and passing the Personal Health Investment Today (PHIT) Act, which will allow the use of tax-free health savings accounts and flexible spending accounts to be used on qualified activities such as gym memberships and youth sports through The U.S. House of Representatives. It's an honor to have Jim share his insights and priorities as the newly-elected chair of the IHRSA Board of Directors with our attendees."

Full conference registration includes a rooftop welcoming reception, breakfast and lunch both days, snacks, and a Summit dinner is available online at https://www.motionsofttechnologysummit.com. The official venue for the Motionsoft Technology Summit is the newly opened The LINE DC hotel, 1770 Euclid St NW, Washington, D.C. 20009.

The title sponsor of the 5th annual Motionsoft Technology Summit is Matrix Fitness. Content sponsors include eGym, InTouch Technology, Myzone, Wexer, Listen360, Silicus, Reunify, and Styku.

About Motionsoft Technology Summit

The Motionsoft Technology Summit is the premier technology event for executives in the health and fitness industry. The Summit is an industry event for club operators that about brings together really smart people from amazing companies to discuss the challenges and opportunities of technology in the fitness industry. Attendance is limited to health and fitness industry club professionals including owners, operators, IT, sales, and marketing teams. The Technology Summit is an intimate gathering that gives attendees the chance to really connect and network with other peers while discussing common technology issues in the health and fitness industry during panel sessions and keynotes.

About Motionsoft

Founded in 2004, Motionsoft is the leader in software and business management services for consumer-based organizations, including gyms and fitness clubs, corporate fitness facilities, hospital wellness centers, and university recreation centers. Motionsoft's comprehensive software platform with integrated billing is used by more than 2,900 innovative businesses that require modern technology-driven member, facility and payment processing solutions. Motionsoft's software suite includes an enterprise-grade software platform designed for large fitness operators that need APIs and data warehouses and a club management software solution for small and mid-sized businesses with 150 standard reports starting at $99 per month per location. Our integrated payment processing gateway handles over $3 billion annually while supporting over 8 million gym memberships in the U.S. and Canada. Our end-to-end business management solutions include, Motionsoft Full Service™ is the fitness industry's most powerful member services and accounts receivable management solution that helps clubs keep their past due members active while getting member accounts current. Every autumn, Motionsoft hosts the annual Motionsoft Technology Summit industry event on the opportunities and challenges of technology in the health and fitness industry.

