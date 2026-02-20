JIM.com Brings Its AI-Powered Business Platform to Android, Opening the Door to Millions More U.S. Micro Entrepreneurs

The AI agent that turns a smartphone into a full business operation is now available on both major mobile platforms.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JIM.com, the AI-powered financial platform for micro and small sellers, today announced the launch of its Android app - extending its full suite of AI business agent capabilities to the vast majority of U.S. smartphone users for the first time.

JIM.com is now available on Android

The move marks a pivotal moment in JIM.com's U.S. expansion. Since entering the market in early 2025 on iOS, the platform has signed up tens of thousands of merchants across all 50 states by turning any smartphone into a payment terminal - no hardware, no waiting for funds, no expensive software. With Android commanding roughly 45% of the U.S. smartphone market, today's launch dramatically expands JIM.com's addressable audience and removes the last barrier to entry for millions of independent workers and micro-entrepreneurs.

"Android is the platform of choice for many of the gig workers, street vendors, and solo entrepreneurs we built JIM for. Today, we're bringing self-driving finance to everyone," said Ricardo Cici, Chief Growth Officer of CloudWalk, the technology company behind JIM.com.

The Android app is not a stripped-down port. From day one, Android users will have access to the complete JIM.com platform, including:

AI Business Agent — The same proactive, context-aware agent available on iOS. It manages payments, generates payment-enabled websites, diagnoses account issues, spots local sales opportunities like trade shows and events, writes marketing copy, and analyzes cash flow trends — all through a simple chat interface.

— The same proactive, context-aware agent available on iOS. It manages payments, generates payment-enabled websites, diagnoses account issues, spots local sales opportunities like trade shows and events, writes marketing copy, and analyzes cash flow trends — all through a simple chat interface. Tap to Pay via NFC — Accept contactless card payments directly on any compatible Android device, with no card reader or dongle required. Earnings are deposited instantly.

— Accept contactless card payments directly on any compatible Android device, with no card reader or dongle required. Earnings are deposited instantly. Payment Links — Create and share secure payment links for remote sales, allowing merchants to collect payments from customers anywhere — no physical interaction needed.

— Create and share secure payment links for remote sales, allowing merchants to collect payments from customers anywhere — no physical interaction needed. Instant Payouts — No waiting days for settlement. Merchants get their money immediately after every transaction, solving the liquidity crisis that holds back small sellers.

— No waiting days for settlement. Merchants get their money immediately after every transaction, solving the liquidity crisis that holds back small sellers. Transparent Flat Fee — One clear rate, no hidden charges, no monthly subscriptions.

For the 70 million gig workers and independent entrepreneurs in the U.S., smartphone choice is often driven by budget. Android's broader price range means it is disproportionately popular among the exact demographic JIM.com was designed to serve — the food truck operator, the mobile barber, the weekend market vendor, the rideshare driver with a side hustle.

"Android users have historically been underserved by fintech," Cici added. "Most payment platforms were built for iOS first and Android second — if at all. We refused to accept that gap. Our Android app was engineered in parallel to deliver the exact same AI-powered experience, because the merchants who need us most shouldn't have to wait."

JIM.com is the U.S. flagship of CloudWalk, one of the fastest-growing fintech companies globally, serving over 6 million clients in Brazil with the brand InfinitePay.

The JIM.com app is available now on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Merchants can download the app and start accepting payments in minutes at JIM.com.

