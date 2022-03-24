Jiminy's Launches New Human Grade Treats and Insect-Based Wet Dog Food Innovations

New products will include two insect protein-based wet food options along with two treat innovations: Nooch Puffs, and Peanut Puffs

BERKELEY, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiminy's (www.jiminys.com), the leading producer of insect-based protein dog food and treats, is thrilled to introduce four new products at this year's Global Pet Expo conference in Orlando, FL from March 23-25. These new additions include two wet food options: Cravin' Cricket and Good Grub Entrée along with their newest treat innovations, Nooch and Peanut Puffs. In-person attendees are encouraged to visit the Jiminy's booth for sampling and more information.

"At Jiminy's, we continue to innovate with truly differentiated products," says Founder and CEO Anne Carlson. "For example, our new Peanut Puffs are not only made with a novel & sustainable protein source (crickets!) but they're also a new and exciting treat form. These puffs are less than two calories, contain 22% protein, and are so fun to eat! They're crunchy but then melt in the mouth. Our new Peanut Puffs are so light that they FLOAT! Our friends at the Canine Rehabilitation Institute are using these treats to entice dogs to walk in the water treadmill - less cleanup and a great incentive for the pups! Finally, the Peanut Puffs are human-grade, so you can share them with your fur buddy."

The newest innovations from the brand include:

Nooch Puffs - these new treats are made with simple, natural ingredients including cornmeal, lentil, fava bean, rice flour, crickets, sunflower oil and "Nooch", or nutritional yeast. Nooch gives these treats a "cheesy" taste dogs love, while the combination of ingredients creates a healthy, low-calorie, human-grade snack option. Available in 4.2 oz bags on Jiminy's website and on Amazon.

Peanut Puffs - containing the same ingredients as Jiminy's Nooch Puffs, the Peanut Puffs include peanuts for flavoring and banana for a touch of sweetness. The Puffs provide a light, crunchy texture that dogs love and crickets for a protein boost. Made with all-natural ingredients the Peanut Puffs are a low-calorie snack that dogs and humans can enjoy. Available in 4.2 oz bags on Jiminy's website and on Amazon.

Cravin' Cricket Entrée - this new wet food entrée serves as a full meal or can be used as a meal topper to entice dogs that are picky eaters. Made with whole-food ingredients such as carrots, green beans, garbanzo beans, pumpkin and crickets, the Cravin' Cricket Entrée is cooked fresh at low temperatures and high pressure to protect nutritional value and lock in the taste dogs love. Packaged in recyclable Tetra Pak packaging, this wet food has a 2-year shelf life and is made ready to serve.

Good Grub Entrée - is made as a complete and balanced meal for dogs. Like the Cravin' Cricket Entrée, it can also be used as a meal topper. This wet food entrée is made with carrots, green beans, sweet potato, flaxseed, pumpkin, and insect protein (BSFL), perfect for dogs who have allergies or food sensitivities. This entrée is cooked fresh with whole-food ingredients at low heat and high pressure, which protects both the nutritional value and great taste of this healthy meal. Packaged in recyclable Tetra Pak packaging, this wet food has a 2-year shelf life and is made ready to serve.

Jiminy's assortment of sustainable dog foods and treats are sold in independent pet food retailers across the country and are available for purchase on Amazon, Chewy, and Jiminys.com. Most recently, the brand has expanded its retail footprint to Petco stores and online.

In honor of Earth Month, Jiminy's wants to make it easier for everyone to make a meaningful impact on climate change in their own homes. They are offering 25% off all dog food for Earth Month from April 1-30 across all retail channels. Jiminy's has pledged to plant 40 trees for every order placed on www.jiminys.com.

About Jiminy's

At Jiminy's, we are passionate about dogs and the planet. We use insect protein powders to create our line of sustainable dog foods and treats. Jiminy's products nourish our pets and promote long-term stewardship of the earth. Our mission is to be a positive force for change, making sustainable and humane choices while mindful of the bigger picture. For more information, please visit www.jiminys.com.

Contact:

Kelsey Cone

7142159069

[email protected]

SOURCE Jiminy's