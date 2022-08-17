Jiminy's Named One of Inc's 5000 List

Jiminy's is Proud to be Ranked Within the Top 300 as it Launches Its Two Newest Innovations at This Year's SuperZoo Tradeshow

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiminy's (www.jiminys.com), the leading producer of insect-based protein dog food and treats, is thrilled to announce the company has made Inc. Magazine's annual 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, ranking at number 289! This achievement comes as the brand continues to expand its product line of environmentally friendly products. Jiminy's will be showcasing these new innovations at this year's SuperZoo Tradeshow in Las Vegas from August 23-25 2022.

"It's an honor to make our debut on Inc.'s annual list of the 5000 Fastest Growing Companies at number 289," says Founder & CEO Anne Carlson. "Recognition for outstanding growth (across industries!) from Inc. gives us great momentum going into our biggest SuperZoo yet." Carlson went on to say, "At Jiminy's, we are dedicated to improving the health of our pets and the planet. With the addition of our Cravin' Cricket and Good Grub Entrées, Jiminy's now offers even more alternative protein food options for dogs and pet parents."

Jiminy's is proud to have been ranked at number 289 on this year's list, given the unprecedented challenges in 2021-2022, as well as the competitive marketplace in the premium pet industry category. The top 500 companies, including Jiminy's, will be featured in the September issue of Inc. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies can be found at inc.com/inc5000.

Below are the two new wet food innovations debuting at SuperZoo:

Cravin' Cricket Entrée - this new wet food entrée serves as a full meal or can be used as a meal topper to entice dogs that are picky eaters. Made with whole-food ingredients such as carrots, green beans, garbanzo beans, pumpkin and crickets, the Cravin' Cricket Entrée is cooked fresh at low temperatures and high pressure to protect nutritional value and lock in the taste dogs love. Packaged in recyclable Tetra Pak, this wet food has a 2-year shelf life and is ready to serve.

Good Grub Entrée - is made as a complete and balanced meal for dogs. Like the Cravin' Cricket Entrée, it can also be used as a meal topper. This wet food entrée is made with carrots, green beans, sweet potato, flaxseed, pumpkin, and insect protein (BSFL), perfect for dogs who have allergies or food sensitivities. This entrée is cooked fresh with whole-food ingredients at low heat and high pressure, which protects both the nutritional value and great taste of this healthy meal. Packaged in recyclable Tetra Pak, this wet food has a 2-year shelf life and is made ready to serve.

Jiminy's assortment of sustainable dog foods and treats are sold in independent pet food retailers across the country and are available for purchase on Amazon, Chewy, Petco, and Jiminys.com.

Jiminy's will be exhibiting at SuperZoo from August 23-25 in Las Vegas, NV at booth 3831. Jiminy's Founder and CEO, Anne Carlson will be on-site and available for questions and media interviews. Carlson will be leading a SuperZoo Panel titled - Insect Protein Expert Panel: The Next Trend on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM PST.

About Jiminy's

At Jiminy's, we are passionate about dogs and the planet. We use insect protein to create our line of sustainable dog foods and treats. Jiminy's products nourish our pets and promote long-term stewardship of the earth. Our mission is to be a positive force for change, making sustainable and humane choices while mindful of the bigger picture. For more information, please visit www.jiminys.com.

