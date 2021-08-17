Jimmy Baker Named President of B. Riley Securities

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley") today announced the promotion of Jimmy Baker to President of B. Riley Securities, Inc. Mr. Baker will continue to serve as the firm's Head of Capital Markets.

As President of B. Riley Securities, Mr. Baker will now oversee the firm's Investment Banking activities while continuing to strategically lead the firm's Capital Markets platform as well as its Institutional Brokerage.

Andy Moore, CEO of B. Riley Securities, said: "Jimmy is a natural leader whose skillset, drive and integrity embody the firm's character. His research-driven approach to identifying and effectively communicating capital markets opportunities is a major credit for our enormous growth these last several years. We are excited to acknowledge Jimmy's contributions, and to promote him to a more influential role where he will help drive further market share gains across our entire platform."

Mr. Baker has held several positions of increasing responsibility during his tenure with B. Riley. He first joined the firm's Equity Research division in 2010 and was elevated to Managing Director and Associate Director of Equity Research in 2015. During this time, his investment recommendations were frequently recognized by independent third parties, including earning him the distinction as one of the top 10 overall stock pickers in the U.S. by Thomson Reuters/Starmine.

In 2017, Mr. Baker was promoted to Executive Vice President of Brokerage, tasked with improving the impact of the firm's Equity Research coverage while expanding its Institutional Sales distribution. He was subsequently named Head of Capital Markets where under his direction the firm's Equity Capital Markets division revenue is up more than five-fold. Mr. Baker consistently demonstrates innovative leadership in capital formation, orchestrating many complex and creative capital raises on behalf of companies seeking to raise public or pre-IPO capital.

Mr. Baker commented, "I'm extremely proud of what our team has accomplished and of the value we've delivered to clients and shareholders. We truly have the strongest team in the middle market. It's both humbling and deeply motivating to be selected to lead the firm into its next chapter and to further establish our position as the preeminent small and mid-cap focused investment bank. I look forward to building upon this momentum."

Prior to joining B. Riley, Mr. Baker was with Kennedy Capital Management, an investment advisor primarily focused on small and mid-cap equities. Mr. Baker earned his B.A., cum laude, in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from Lindenwood University.

For more information about B. Riley Securities, visit www.brileysecurities.com.

About B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities provides a full suite of investment banking, corporate finance, advisory, research, and sales and trading services. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, SPACs, corporate restructuring and recapitalization. B. Riley is nationally recognized and highly ranked for its proprietary small-cap equity research. The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial.

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

