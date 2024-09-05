"Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song" Adds New Talent to Concert Lineup

Celebs and artists from gospel, country, R&B, and pop join forces to help celebrate President Carter's centennial birthday

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carter Center is proud to announce new additions to the star-studded lineup for Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song. Angélique Kidjo, BeBe Winans, Carlene Carter, Duane Betts, India Arie, Lalah Hathaway, and The B-52s, along with Academy Award-winning actress Renée Zellweger, will join the cast of musicians and special guests celebrating the 100th birthday of our longest-living U.S. president, Jimmy Carter.

"Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song"

The event, presented by Delta Air Lines, takes the stage at Atlanta's Fox Theatre on Sept. 17, 2024, and promises to be an evening of unforgettable performances and surprise guest appearances. Tickets to the historic event are available at FoxTheatre.org/JimmyCarter100.

Artists joining Chuck Leavell, D-Nice, Drive-By Truckers, Eric Church, GROUPLOVE, Maren Morris, The War And Treaty, and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus for the eclectic event are:

Angélique Kidjo, legendary singer from Benin , five-time Grammy Award winner, and " Africa's premier diva," according to TIME

legendary singer from , five-time Grammy Award winner, and " premier diva," according to TIME BeBe Winans , six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actor

six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and actor Carlene Carter , a country music legend in her own right and daughter of June Carter Cash

, a country music legend in her own right and daughter of Duane Betts , an acclaimed songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist celebrated for bringing a fresh perspective to his Southern rock lineage as the son of legendary Allman Brothers Band co-founder Dickey Betts

, an acclaimed songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist celebrated for bringing a fresh perspective to his Southern rock lineage as the son of legendary co-founder India Arie , a soulful singer-songwriter and four-time Grammy Award winner

, a soulful singer-songwriter and four-time Grammy Award winner Lalah Hathaway , a one-of-a-kind vocal talent and five-time Grammy Award winner

a one-of-a-kind vocal talent and five-time Grammy Award winner The B-52s, an iconic American rock band formed in Athens, Georgia , known for their eclectic new wave style and hits like " Love Shack " and "Rock Lobster"

"I couldn't be more delighted to have been asked to take part in this event honoring President Carter," said Carlene Carter. "When my mother, June Carter, and her husband, Johnny Cash, went to visit him at the White House, I was pretty jealous, as I thought so highly of him even back then. Both he and June had suggested more than once that we were, in fact, kin, and the fact that both he and mom had that Carter 'sparkle' makes me think that they were related. When Jimmy Carter was our president, it was evident to me that he only wanted the best for our country and for all humankind. I look at him as a very special, spiritual soul, so when people ask if we're related, I always respond, 'I hope so.'"

Mary Wharton, renowned director of the documentary "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President," will also present a short film that explores President Carter's personal relationship with popular musicians and highlights how music plays a role in breaking down barriers.

The poster art for the concert was created by Atlanta-based Fabian Williams and will be available at the event. Known for his powerful artwork that addresses social issues, Williams' art focuses on themes of justice, civil rights, innovation, and joy.

"I'm thrilled and honored to be able to create a work for Jimmy Carter — a person who has devoted his whole life to humanitarian issues, working to make the world a more fair and better place," said Williams. "I look to President Carter as an example of how to use my talent to better my fellow brothers and sisters, regardless of demographic, race, or way of life."

Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song, presented by Delta, is also sponsored by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, both strengthening the Carter Center's mission of advancing peace and health initiatives worldwide.

Concert Details:

"Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song," hosted by The Carter Center and presented by Delta Air Lines, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. Tickets are $100 (excluding taxes and fees) — in honor of Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday — and are available at FoxTheatre.org/JimmyCarter100. Proceeds from the event will support The Carter Center, continuing Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's work to promote peace and improve health around the world. The event will be executive produced by the award-winning team at ROK Productions and Diversified Production Services (DPS), with Elizabeth Kelly and Carly Vaknin serving as executive producers.

A further celebration of President Carter's milestone birthday is the crowd-building of a new digital mosaic from images, videos, and messages sent in by the public. Add yours at CarterCenter.org/JimmyCarter100.

About The Carter Center:



A not-for-profit, nongovernmental organization, The Carter Center has helped to improve life for people in over 80 countries by resolving conflicts; advancing democracy, human rights, and economic opportunity; preventing diseases; and improving mental health care. The Carter Center was founded in 1982 by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, in partnership with Emory University, to advance peace and health worldwide. To learn more about The Carter Center, visit cartercenter.org.

About the Fox Theatre :

The Fox Theatre is one of Atlanta's premier venues for live entertainment, welcoming more than 250 performances a year in its 4,665-seat theatre. From concerts to ballets, comedy, and movies, the historic venue attracts more than 500,000 visitors annually. The theatre also hosts over 100 annual private events like wedding receptions, trade shows, corporate meetings, and association functions in two fabulous ballrooms. The Fox's premium Marquee Club presented by Lexus is a 10,000-square-foot, three-story luxury bar accessible to all Club Level ticket holders or annual members of the Fox Theatre. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, the Fox Theatre stands today as a fiercely protected landmark and a nationally acclaimed theatre. The Fox Theatre proudly acknowledges its partners' generous support: Coca-Cola, Georgia Natural Gas, Georgian Terrace Hotel & Livingston Restaurant, Humana, Lexus, Northside Hospital, Regions Bank, and Casamigos Tequila. Tickets for all events are available at FoxTheatre.org, or toll-free at 855-285-8499. Stay connected by following the Fox Theatre on social media via @theFoxTheatre on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

