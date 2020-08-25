Jimmy Dean® Brand Shrinks Breakfast Casseroles and 'Wraps' Up Breakfast with New Products This Fall

"Breakfast plays a comforting role in people's lives and daily routines, especially as many of us continue to navigate new and changing schedules," said Scott Glenn, senior director of marketing, Jimmy Dean brand. "We're proud to continue to provide quality products that meet the evolving needs of individuals and families."

Jimmy Dean Casserole Bites are everything people love about breakfast casseroles – including the warmth and comfort they provide – baked into handheld, poppable bites that are ready in under a minute. While great for a quick and easy breakfast option, they also work well as a midday snack or pick-me-up. Casserole Bites are available in three delicious varieties: two savory (Sausage, Egg & Cheese and Meat Lovers), and one sweet (French Toast) to help satisfy every kind of breakfast craving.



Jimmy Dean Delights Breakfast Wraps offer health-conscious consumers the high protein options they are seeking. The protein-packed wraps offer a delicious start to the day and are made with real veggies, all-natural turkey sausage or bacon, white cheddar cheese and whole scrambled eggs, all wrapped up into a whole wheat tortilla. With no artificial colors or flavors, each wrap delivers 13-14 grams of protein, 17 grams of whole grains and are available in three delicious varieties: Spinach & Bacon, Turkey Sausage & Veggie and Southwest Style.

Jimmy Dean Casserole Bites and Jimmy Dean Delights Breakfast Wraps can be found in the frozen aisle of retail stores nationwide beginning this fall. For more information, visit www.jimmydean.com.

About Jimmy Dean® Brand

The Jimmy Dean brand is America's favorite protein breakfast brand1. For over 50 years, Jimmy Dean has ensured quality in every plate, providing warm, satisfying breakfast options the whole family can enjoy. Jimmy Dean Fresh Roll Sausage, Links & Patties, Fully Cooked Sausage Links, Crumbles, Jimmy Dean Simple Scrambles®, Skillets, Jimmy Dean Delights®, Breakfast Bowls, Bacon, Stuffed Hash Browns, Protein Sandwiches, and Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick boast full flavors and top-quality ingredients guaranteed to make any meal the best. For more information on Jimmy Dean brand, including product offerings and delicious recipe ideas, visit www.jimmydean.com.

1 Share of Breakfast Sausage and Frozen Protein Breakfast Categories, number one in Dollar Sales and Volume Sales data per Nielsen xAOC L52W – w/e August 8, 2020.

