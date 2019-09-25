Jimmy Dean® Brand Survey Reveals Breakfast Foods are a Mood Booster Morning, Noon, and Night

Survey results reveal 80 percent of adults eat breakfast foods as a snack or for breakfast-for-dinner (also known as 'brinner'), with more than 50 percent engaging in those behaviors once a month or more. And findings show nearly three-quarters of Americans state they feel happier or more energized on days when they snack on breakfast foods or enjoy them for dinner.

Younger generations are also more likely to enjoy breakfast foods throughout the day with 87 percent reporting they find breakfast as a late-night meal appetizing compared to 68 percent of Boomers.

"For more than 50 years, Jimmy Dean has believed breakfast can add optimism to your day, and this survey confirms breakfast foods not only deliver positive feelings in the morning, but throughout the day," said Scott Glenn, marketing director, Jimmy Dean brand. "We're proud to continue to make breakfast foods that provide people with protein-powered options for anytime, anywhere."

Breakfast Innovation for the Breakfast Evolution

Jimmy Dean brand is a proven leader in breakfast protein innovation, introducing the first breadless breakfast sandwich, Jimmy Dean Delights® Egg'wich, in 2018 and more than 170 other product innovations in its 50-year history.

To continue its mission to reinvent breakfast and provide Americans with a satisfying and optimistic way to start their day, the brand is introducing two new protein-packed, on-the-go, breakfast products that can be enjoyed any time of day.



• Jimmy Dean Biscuit Roll-Ups combine real eggs, quality meats and cheese all wrapped in a soft flaky biscuit creating a savory breakfast in one hand-held, protein-filled form the whole family can enjoy. Ready in less than two minutes, Biscuit Roll-Ups are available in the frozen section of major grocery retailers nationwide.

• Jimmy Dean Morning Combos pair favorite breakfast items like pancakes and sausage and transform them into bite-sized warm meals that are easy to eat on-the-go. Morning Combos are available in two varieties: Mini Maple Pancakes paired with Maple Sausage Bites or Blueberry Muffin paired with savory Sausage Bites. Microwave for a quick 30 seconds for a warm breakfast that packs eight grams of protein. Morning Combos are available in the refrigerated section of major grocery retailers nationwide.

"Breakfast as a meal occasion is evolving, and we're excited to lead innovation and the development of products that provide options for everyone," said Steve Silzer, marketing director, Jimmy Dean brand. "Jimmy Dean Biscuit Roll-Ups and Morning Combos are the latest on-the-go options that help meet a need for a flavorful, protein-packed breakfast in the morning or any time of day."

