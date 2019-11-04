Jimmy Dean® Recipe Gift Exchange Brings Joy to the Holidays with Sausage-Themed Gifts

Starting today, fans are invited to make their favorite holiday recipe using Jimmy Dean premium pork sausage, take a photo of the finished dish and submit it to jimmydeangiftexchange.com . In exchange for their recipe, Jimmy Dean fans will have the opportunity to choose from one of six sausage-themed gifts while supplies last.

Items available through this year's Recipe Gift Exchange include:

Sausage-scented wrapping paper – Back by popular demand, our sausage-scented wrapping paper is here to turn your gifts from decent to delicious! Whether it's used to wrap gifts or tease the family dog, this wrapping paper's mouth-watering scent will put you in the most delectable of daydreams.





– Back by popular demand, our sausage-scented wrapping paper is here to turn your gifts from decent to delicious! Whether it's used to wrap gifts or tease the family dog, this wrapping paper's mouth-watering scent will put you in the most delectable of daydreams. Cowboy slipper boots – The latest trend in western fashion has arrived. These cowboy boot-inspired slippers are lined with fluffy fleece and equipped with a Jimmy Dean spur. Anyone can feel like a cowboy from the comfort of their own couch.





– The latest trend in western fashion has arrived. These cowboy boot-inspired slippers are lined with fluffy fleece and equipped with a Jimmy Dean spur. Anyone can feel like a cowboy from the comfort of their own couch. Sausage-flavored candy canes – The sweet taste of maple and a hint of delicious sausage combine to create the perfect stocking stuffer. Each box contains three candy canes - make every lick count.





– The sweet taste of maple and a hint of delicious sausage combine to create the perfect stocking stuffer. Each box contains three candy canes - make every lick count. Sweet 'n savory lip balm and mistletoe – Chapped lips and love lives are saved this holiday season thanks to Jimmy Dean's irresistible maple and sausage-flavored lip balm duo. Keep a stick for yourself and give the other to your holiday honey. Remember to hang the mistletoe to help seal the deal.





– Chapped lips and love lives are saved this holiday season thanks to Jimmy Dean's irresistible maple and sausage-flavored lip balm duo. Keep a stick for yourself and give the other to your holiday honey. Remember to hang the mistletoe to help seal the deal. Sizzlin' knit socks – This holiday season, take your love for Jimmy Dean sausage to the next level, by wearing it. Inspired by the brand's signature sausage roll packaging, these cozy socks are guaranteed to make spirits bright and stomachs growl.





– This holiday season, take your love for sausage to the next level, by wearing it. Inspired by the brand's signature sausage roll packaging, these cozy socks are guaranteed to make spirits bright and stomachs growl. Glass sausage ornament – Crafted to model the beloved, signature-seasoned sausage roll, this shiny, glass-blown ornament is sure to provide some glittery grandeur upon the highest bough this holiday season.

"Holiday meals are steeped in tradition with home cooks bringing out their most cherished recipes during this time of year," said Scott Glenn, marketing director for Jimmy Dean brand. "We are so honored that Jimmy Dean sausage plays a part in those recipes. We look forward to seeing what fans cook up this year for the Recipe Gift Exchange and hope our unique sausage gifts light up their season."

Submissions will be accepted through December 17, 2019 or while supplies last. To participate or learn more about the Jimmy Dean® Recipe Gift Exchange, visit jimmydeangiftexchange.com. For recipe ideas, visit www.jimmydean.com.

About Jimmy Dean® Brand

The Jimmy Dean brand is America's favorite protein breakfast brand. For 50 years, Jimmy Dean has ensured quality in every plate, providing warm, satisfying breakfast options the whole family can enjoy. Jimmy Dean Fresh Roll Sausage, Links & Patties, Fully Cooked Sausage Links, Crumbles, Jimmy Dean Simple Scrambles®, Skillets, Jimmy Dean Delights®, Breakfast Bowls, Bacon, Stuffed Hash Browns, Protein Sandwiches, and Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick boast full flavors and top-quality ingredients guaranteed to make any meal the best. For more information on Jimmy Dean brand, including product offerings and delicious recipe ideas, visit www.jimmydean.com.

SOURCE Jimmy Dean Brand

Related Links

https://www.jimmydean.com

