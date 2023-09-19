Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Jermaine Dupri, Madison Love, Pasek and Paul and Matthew West to Take the Stage at The ASCAP Foundation's 12th Annual "We Write the Songs" at The Library of Congress on September 20

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, September 20, The ASCAP Foundation and The Library of Congress will jointly present the 12th annual "We Write the Songs" event at the historic Coolidge Auditorium in The Library of Congress in Washington, DC. The evening celebrates the gifts by The ASCAP Foundation to the Library of Congress of the original manuscripts, lead sheets, lyrics sheets, photos and letters of some of America's greatest creators of words and music; gifts which have continued since 2009.

The evening is hosted by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden and The ASCAP Foundation President Paul Williams and will include performances by several of ASCAP's leading songwriter members. Performers at the event will include influential songwriting and production duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis ("No More Drama," Mary J Blige; "What Have You Done for Me Lately," Janet Jackson), renowned producer and songwriter Jermaine Dupri ("We Belong Together," Mariah Carey; "Confessions Part II," Usher), hit pop songwriter Madison Love ("Kings & Queens," Ava Max; "Turbulence," P!nk), Broadway and screen songwriting duo Pasek & Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen) and contemporary Christian artist and newly announced ASCAP Golden Note Award honoree Matthew West ("The Motions," "Hello, My Name Is").

"We are honored to represent nearly a million songwriters, composers, lyricists and music publishers, who are the foundation of the nation's vibrant music industry," said Williams. "We look forward to returning to The Library of Congress to celebrate how ASCAP members have contributed to American culture and are grateful for the opportunity to preserve their legacy so that it may inspire future generations of music creators."

Celebrating its 12th year, "We Write the Songs" has become a Washington tradition and an exclusive invitation-only event for legislative and cultural dignitaries where dozens of Members of Congress crowd Coolidge Auditorium for an evening of classic songs and stories.

The ASCAP Collection at The Library of Congress was established to preserve the history and create a repository for video and audio materials, photos, scores, documents and artifacts. Each is relevant to the rich history of ASCAP and its members as contributors to American culture. Some archival materials record the day-to-day workings of ASCAP; others provide insights into the life and music of individual ASCAP members. The ASCAP Collection at The Library of Congress gives historians, students and the public access to this valuable trove of musical history.

About The ASCAP Foundation

Founded in 1975, The ASCAP Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to supporting American music creators and encouraging their development through music education and talent development programs. Included in these are songwriting workshops, grants, scholarships, awards, recognition and community outreach programs, and public service projects for senior composers and lyricists. The ASCAP Foundation is supported by contributions from ASCAP members and from music lovers around the world. www.ascapfoundation.org

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than 935,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. In 2022, ASCAP reported record-high financial results of $1.522 billion in revenues and $1.388 billion available in royalty distribution monies to its members. Over the last eight years, ASCAP has delivered a 6% compound annual growth rate for total revenues, and a 7% compound annual growth rate for total royalty distributions to members. Founded and governed by songwriters and composers, it is the only performing rights organization in the US that operates on a not-for-profit basis. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 18 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees; identifies, matches and processes trillions of performances every year; and returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar back to its members as royalties. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com , on X and Instagram @ASCAP, on TikTok @ASCAPofficial and on Facebook .

