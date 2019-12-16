Jimmy John's Announces Winner of "Home in the Zone" Contest

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jimmy John's announced the winner of their "Home in the Zone" contest, which will give one superfan a home inside a Jimmy John's delivery zone so they can finally get a Freaky Fast® and Freaky Fresh® sandwich delivered.

After receiving 226,000 essay entries from fans across America, Jimmy John's selected Tania T., an occupational therapist assistant living in Honolulu, Hawaii, as the winner of the contest and the recipient of up to $250,000 towards the purchase of a home of her choosing within one of Jimmy John's 2,800+ Sandwich Delivery Zones in the country.

"I just feel super blessed and super excited to be able to move back home to Oklahoma so I can order Jimmy John's again," said Tania. "There's not a sandwich on this island that compares."

In August, the company launched the "Home in the Zone" contest to prove just how serious they are about ensuring the freshest food delivery service in the country. Earlier this year the company announced that it would never authorize a third-party service to deliver its sandwiches because they don't meet Jimmy John's high standards for efficient, reliable, and affordable delivery. It then launched a national campaign that highlighted their commitment to only deliver within five minutes of their stores to maximize freshness, followed with buying someone a house so they could deliver them a sandwich, which was the perfect way to showcase their unwavering commitment to Freaky Fresh® delivery.

"We were overwhelmed to receive so many wonderful entries from Jimmy John's superfans across the country who love our sandwiches, but who sadly live outside our delivery zones," said Chief Marketing Officer John Shea. "Tania stood out to us because of her passion for Jimmy John's and the fact that she wanted to move from Hawaii to Oklahoma to reunite with her favorite Beach Club sandwich…and her family too. There were so many incredible entries, but we're thrilled to help Tania buy a house inside a Jimmy John's delivery zone in Oklahoma City."

An Oklahoma native, Tania fell in love with Jimmy John's while a student at the University of Oklahoma and had always lived near a store until she moved to Hawaii with her husband eight years ago. As part of her winning entry, Tania spoke about how difficult it is to not have a Jimmy John's on Honolulu, writing "…because I don't have a Jimmy John's ANYWHERE near me, I'm dying. I'd move to the mainland if you can't build a Jimmy John's in Hawaii. Yup. I'd move for your sandwiches. It's not even a question…Jimmy John's is my hands down favorite. I crave it. I dream about it. If I ever go to prison (why?!?) I'd want your Beach Club with sprouts as my last meal. I don't know what else to say...I'd be the most appreciative, overjoyed person if I won."

After overcoming the initial shock of finding out she was the "Home in the Zone" winner, Tania, who treats active duty and retired military veterans at a brain injury clinic, has already started looking online for homes in the Oklahoma City area.

"I already have eight houses picked out within five minutes of a Jimmy John's!" said Tania. "Being this far away, I never get to have Jimmy John's. And sandwiches are my favorite food, so I'm excited to be near a Jimmy John's again!"

About Jimmy John's

Freaky Fast! Freaky Fresh!® Jimmy John's makes Fresh, Fast, Tasty® sandwiches. Homemade bread is baked every four hours, and locally-purchased veggies and fresh meats are hand-sliced daily. For more information, visit jimmyjohns.com or check us out on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at facebook.com/jimmyjohns, twitter.com/jimmyjohns, and instagram.com/jimmyjohns/.

About Home In The Zone Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Began 8/12/19 and ended 10/4/19 at 11:59:59 pm PT. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./DC with a permanent legal address outside of a Jimmy John's Delivery Zone as of 10/4/19, who are 18+ and the age of majority. One Grand Prize, with the Winner receiving up to $250,000 towards a house located within a Jimmy John's Delivery Zone to be utilized as the Winner's primary residence. Contest entrants filled out an application at JimmyJohns.com explaining, in 250 words or less, why they'd like to move into a sandwich Delivery Zone. 500 Submissions were randomly selected and then judged based on their response. See Official Rules for full details.

SOURCE Jimmy John’s

