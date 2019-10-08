Jimmy John's Introduces The $3 Little John

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy John's, one of America's fastest-growing sandwich franchises, has introduced the Little John -- a skinny mini version of any of its seven Original sandwiches, including the Vito®, the Turkey Tom®, and the J.J.B.L.T.® -- for just $3.

The $3 Little John is an unrivaled value option and is made the same Freaky Fresh® way as all Jimmy John's sandwiches, with all-natural* meats, hand-sliced veggies, and fresh-baked bread, just a little littler. Its price, quality, and size make it the perfect sandwich for just about anything, from feeding a car full of hungry kids to a lighter work lunch, to a mid-afternoon snack, or even fueling a late-night gaming session.

"Everything our customers love about a Jimmy John's sandwich can be found in the all-new $3 Little John," said John Shea, chief marketing officer at Jimmy John's. "The combination of high quality ingredients -- all-natural meats, hand-sliced veggies and fresh-baked bread -- paired with a three dollar price point makes the Little John an incredible value."

The $3 Little John is available at participating Jimmy John's locations across the country and for delivery by a Jimmy John's delivery driver or rider and will be supported by a national advertising campaign featuring Grammy-winning recording artist, Lil Jon…for obvious reasons.

"What better way to launch our new Little John than with Lil Jon? He was already a Jimmy John's fan, so we bought a little ad for our little sandwich on Lil Jon, and we're excited to have some fun celebrating this sandwich together," said Shea.

Jimmy John's has been creating and delivering Freaky Fast® and Freaky Fresh® sandwiches since opening its first restaurant in 1983, and continues to do so in more than 2,800 locations across 43 states. The launch of the $3 Little John punctuates a busy year for the sandwich chain after having doubled-down on its commitment to never authorize third-party delivery services to deliver its sandwiches, launching the "Frenchie" sandwich to highlight its quality ingredients, and even buying someone a house in a Jimmy John's delivery zone just to deliver them a Freaky Fresh® sandwich.

ABOUT JIMMY JOHN'S

Freaky Fast! Freaky Fresh!® Jimmy John's makes Fresh, Fast, Tasty® sandwiches. Homemade bread is freshly baked every four hours and locally purchased veggies and all-natural* meats are hand-sliced daily. Jimmy John's was founded by 19-year old Jimmy John Liautaud in 1983. For more information, visit jimmyjohns.com or check us out on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at facebook.com/jimmyjohns, twitter.com/jimmyjohns, and instagram.com/jimmyjohns/.

*All-Natural: No artificial ingredients. Minimally processed (except for caramel color on roast beef). See www.jimmyjohns.com for details.

SOURCE Jimmy John’s

Related Links

https://www.jimmyjohns.com

