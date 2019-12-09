Jimmy John's Launches Freaky Fast Rewards® Nationwide

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy John's, one of America's fastest-growing sandwich chains, announced today that its first-ever customer-loyalty program—Freaky Fast Rewards®—is now available nationwide. For signing up, Jimmy John's is offering all new Freaky Fast Rewards® members a free 8" sandwich after their first order. Jimmy John's began testing Freaky Fast Rewards® in March 2019 and has been rolling across the country on a limited basis. Leading up to today's national rollout, more than 1.8 million members have already signed up for Freaky Fast Rewards®. Members are now able to earn tasty rewards— like sandwiches, sides, drinks, and exclusive first-taste access to new products—on an ongoing basis.

"At Jimmy John's, we have amazing customers, and we're committed to rewarding them for their loyalty," said chief marketing officer, John Shea. "Freaky Fast Rewards is a best-in-class program that makes earning rewards fast and easy."

Freaky Fast Rewards® leverages cutting-edge loyalty technology and was designed to ensure a frictionless customer experience from sign-up through earning, redemption, and payment. It features one-tap technology integrated into the store experience, so members can use Apple Pay® or Google Pay® to earn and pay with just one tap of their phones. Freaky Fast Rewards® is also fully integrated into jimmyjohns.com and the Jimmy John's mobile app, where it seamlessly allows members to track progress towards their next reward.

In just six months since the pilot launch, Jimmy John's has returned value to its rewards members, including:

1,724,623 total rewards redeemed

50,000 free Little John sandwiches to support October's national product launch

268,893 birthdays celebrated with a free sandwich

24,881 sandwiches given away on 11/3, National Sandwich Day

18,512 pickles given away on 11/14, National Pickle Day

100,925 free sides earned on 12/2, Cyber Monday

"We're just getting started and it's already clear that Freaky Fast Rewards is providing value to our customers and improving the customer experience," said Shea. "To show our customers love, we're giving them a free sandwich after their first order, just for signing up, and will continue to dream up sandwich-fueled rewards to surprise & delight our customers in the future."

Jimmy John's has been creating and delivering Freaky Fast® and Freaky Fresh® sandwiches since opening its first restaurant in 1983, and continues to do so in nearly 2,800 locations across 43 states. The launch of Freaky Fast Rewards® caps a busy year for the sandwich chain including announcing it will never authorize third-party delivery services to deliver its sandwiches, buying a customer a house in a Jimmy John's delivery zone just to deliver them a Freaky Fresh® sandwich, and, recently, partnering with Lil Jon to debut the $3 Little John–a skinny mini version of any Original sandwich.

