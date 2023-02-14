Jimmy Peters Joins Galley Solutions as First Chief Revenue Officer

Foodservice technology innovator strengthens its executive team with an experienced leader to drive growth and oversee operations

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Galley Solutions strengthens its business-to-business strategy by hiring Jimmy Peters as the first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). He joins the company on February 21, 2023, to lead the strategy and performance of revenue growth and the overall continued development of the business. As a vital member of the executive team, Mr. Peters will manage the integration and alignment between all revenue-related channels.

Jimmy Peters, Chief Revenue Officer at Galley Solutions

Mr. Peters joins Galley Solutions after successful tenures at several high-growth companies, including Leaf Trade, Ordermark and Fooda, where he quickly ascended into various operations management and sales leadership roles. He also served as advisor to a chef and culinary-centric organization. This unique and varied experience gives him special insight and credibility in his revenue growth role.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jimmy to the Galley team where his experience adds value to our customers, fueled by an authentic passion to advance our mission," states Benji Koltai, company Co-founder & CEO. "We have long-term, immersive engagements with our operator customers, and Jimmy is well-positioned to catalyze our mission to pioneer a smarter way of working in the industry."

It's an exciting time at Galley Solutions for Mr. Peters to join. There is a growing pipeline of new business opportunities for him to take the leadership reigns of as operators increasingly seek-out technology solutions to improve their business operations, profitability, and employee satisfaction.

Mr. Peters received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Spanish from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

About Galley Solutions

Galley Solutions developed the industry's only recipe-first culinary operating system, establishing a new category in the expanding tech-driven food service industry. The innovative software platform improves kitchen decision-making, empowers food service workers, reduces waste, and significantly enhances efficiency, innovation, and consistency. Co-founded by brothers-in-law Benji Koltai and Ian Christopher, the company plays an integral role with food business customers for long-term success. To learn more and schedule a demonstration of the platform, visit GalleySolutions.com

Media Contact:

Edward Hoffman

+1-415-596-8405

[email protected]

SOURCE Galley Solutions