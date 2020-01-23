Jimmy Silverwood Promoted to Executive Vice President of Affirmed Housing

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After leading Affirmed Housing during two record-breaking years, up-and-coming manager, Jimmy Silverwood, has been promoted to Executive Vice President. As the head of Affirmed's Acquisitions & Development team since 2018, Mr. Silverwood and his team initiated unprecedented growth for the firm, with eight (8) construction loan closings totaling over $350 million, and 12 land acquisitions totaling $36.5 million. As Affirmed Housing is a state-wide leader in developing affordable housing, Mr. Silverwood's new role will allow him increased influence in addressing one of California's most pressing issues.

Jimmy Silverwood has been involved in the real estate industry since 2010. After earning his BS in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance and Real Estate from the University of Boulder, Mr. Silverwood began his career in the construction industry as a Project Engineer and Estimator. In 2013, Mr. Silverwood joined Affirmed Housing as a Project Manager and quickly grew his knowledge of affordable housing and LIHTC financing. In 2018, he became Vice President of Acquisitions and Development. His innovative approach to acquisitions, creative funding strategies, and his innate ability to establish and maintain relationships with key stakeholders have allowed Affirmed Housing to expand its portfolio to new markets in the Bay Area, L.A. County, and Orange County. In his new role as Executive Vice President, he supervises a staff of nine, and is involved in various phases of the development process, including underwriting, due diligence, planning and entitlements, community outreach, social services planning, relocation, consultant and GC selection, architectural design, budgets, contracts, and closings.

James Silverwood, President and CEO of Affirmed Housing, states, "Since Jimmy became directly involved in acquisitions and development, we have seen an impressive increase in production by 65 percent, while funding has increased by 53 percent. He has also proven to be an excellent manager. In his new role as an Executive Officer of Affirmed, he will continue to lead our acquisitions and development efforts, while taking on additional leadership authority."

