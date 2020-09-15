Jimmy Whalen Appointed New CEO of Velasea, LLC

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Velasea is pleased to announce the appointment of Jimmy Whalen as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Whalen, who received his MBA from USC, has been instrumental in the early success of Velasea, a full-service OEM distributor of physical security, retail analytics, computer vision, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

"We are very fortunate to have a proven leader like Jimmy, who has continually demonstrated his ability to evolve, and execute on, our collective vision in order to secure a bright future for the company and its ventures," said David Walker, Velasea's Chief Financial Officer. "His passion and experience are unrivaled, as seen by his reputation in the industry. Furthermore, he has a solid understanding of our products and markets as they exist now, as well as an acute awareness about where they are headed in the future."

Mr. Whalen said, "I could not be more honored and excited for the opportunity to lead Velasea. I believe our relentless commitment to innovation and the continued expansion of our offerings will allow us to solidify ourselves as a trusted advisor in the physical security space as the landscape evolves."

About Velasea, LLC

Velasea's mission is to design smarter outcomes for a safer world. Whether building ultra-compact or massive configurations, Velasea successfully provides solutions to challenging emerging technology problems in incredibly demanding, yet varied, environments like casinos, prisons, utility systems, schools, government facilities, etc.

From a 50,000-square-foot facility – which includes a state of the art configuration lab – Velasea's team designs and implements cost-effective, full stack solutions that involve the most advanced AI and security software available today.

To carry out their mission, Velasea partners with leading technology manufacturers such as Intel, Nvidia, Dell, Lenovo, NetApp, Microsoft, Hanwha, DDN, Seagate, Western Digital, Infrared Cameras Inc, and more. They are one of only a handful of OEMs certified as a system builder by Milestone.



