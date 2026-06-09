JiMMYBAR! Does It Again, Launches the World's First Creatine Collagen Protein Bar

One bar. Real fruit. Muscles, joints, and skin. Covered

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JiMMYBAR! Functional Protein, the clean-ingredient performance bar that created America's first creatine protein bar, is back with another industry first. The brand today announced the launch of the JiMMYBAR! Creatine Collagen Protein Bar, available in two new flavors: Strawberry and Blueberry Lemon. These are the first bars in the world to combine creatine and collagen into a real-fruit, clean-label format, delivering what JiMMYBAR! calls the Muscle and Connective Tissue Stack.

JiMMYBAR! Creatine Collagen Protein Bar, have two new flavors: Strawberry and Blueberry Lemon

The idea behind it is straightforward but overdue. Most performance nutrition focuses entirely on muscle, ignoring tendons, ligaments, cartilage, and fascia. JiMMYBAR!'s new Collagen Protein bar is built to cover the whole system and works from the inside out, for anyone who moves their body regularly.

The combination of creatine, collagen and protein is a complete performance stack that no other bar has ever delivered until now.

True to JiMMYBAR!'s commitment to real ingredients, both flavors are made with actual fruit. The Strawberry bar contains real strawberry pieces. The Blueberry Lemon bar is made with real blueberries and natural lemon flavor. No artificial flavors, no artificial colors and no artificial sweeteners: just the clean-label standard JiMMYBAR! customers have come to expect.

"We've always believed that real food and real science don't have to be mutually exclusive," said Jim Simon, co-founder of JiMMYBAR! "The Creatine Collagen Protein Bar is the result of years of listening to our customers, athletes, weekend warriors, and everyday people who want to build muscle, protect their joints, and feel great in their skin. Creatine and collagen are the ultimate stack for anyone who moves their body. We're proud to be the first to put both in a bar made with real fruit and nothing artificial. This is functional nutrition done right."

JiMMYBAR Creatine Collagen Protein Bars in Strawberry and Blueberry Lemon are available at jimmybars.com, TikTok Shop, and soon available at retailers nationwide. The chocolate creatine bars are available at: GNC, Costco, Cumberland Farms, TikTok Shop, Amazon, Sam's Club, Chevron Extramile, and jimmybars.com.

About JiMMYBAR! Functional Protein Founded in 2014 by a brother-and-sister team, JiMMYBAR! is a family-owned functional nutrition company focused on high-protein, performance-oriented bars formulated with purposeful ingredients. The brand pioneered America's first creatine protein bar and America's first immune support protein bar, and its broader lineup includes functional protein bars featuring plant-based caffeine, Omega-3s, MCT oil, and turmeric. JiMMYBAR! products are available nationwide at Costco, GNC Live Well, Chevron ExtraMile, and leading retailers, with continued retail expansion underway. Learn more at jimmybars.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Swinney

[email protected]

Phone: 312-291-1099

SOURCE JiMMYBAR!