JiMMYBAR! EXPANDS TO 1,500 CHEVRON EXTRAMILE LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE WITH FULL LINEUP OF CREATINE AND FUNCTIONAL PROTEIN BARS

Family-founded functional bar brand brings seven SKUs including America's first creatine protein bar — to one of the nation's largest fuel and convenience retail networks

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JiMMYBAR! Functional Protein, one of the largest family-owned sports nutrition brands in the United States, today announced the expansion of its creatine and functional protein bar lineup into more than 1,500 Chevron ExtraMile convenience locations nationwide. The placement is JiMMYBAR!'s most expansive single-retailer SKU launch to date, bringing seven products — including America's first creatine protein bar — to millions of on-the-go consumers at one of the country's most recognized fuel and convenience networks.

The following JiMMYBAR! products are now available at Chevron ExtraMile locations nationwide:

Creatine Protein Bars

Functional Protein Bars

Each JiMMYBAR! Creatine Protein Bar delivers 20g of protein and a full 5g daily serving of creatine monohydrate. No powders, no shaker bottles, no mixing. The brand's functional bars offer the same real-food, high-protein philosophy with a range of purposeful ingredients designed for everyday performance.

"Chevron ExtraMile gives us access to millions of consumers who are already on the move and looking for smarter fuel," said Jim Simon, co-founder and CEO of JiMMYBAR! "Seven SKUs at 1,500 locations is a statement performance nutrition belongs everywhere people go, not just in gyms and supplement stores. We're bringing the full JiMMYBAR! experience to the road."

Since debuting at Mr. Olympia in 2025, JiMMYBAR! has rapidly expanded across national and regional retailers as consumer demand for functional protein bars continues to grow. The Chevron ExtraMile partnership marks the brand's most comprehensive convenience channel placement to date and reflects a broader industry shift — performance nutrition is moving beyond specialty retail and into the everyday channels where Americans already live and shop.

In addition to Chevron ExtraMile, JiMMYBAR! Creatine Protein Bars are available at GNC Live Well, Walmart, Costco, Cumberland Farms, TikTok Shop, Amazon, and jimmybars.com.

About JiMMYBAR! Functional Protein Founded in 2014 by a brother-and-sister team, JiMMYBAR! is a family-owned functional nutrition company focused on high-protein, performance-oriented bars formulated with purposeful ingredients. The brand pioneered America's first creatine protein bar and America's first immune support protein bar, and its broader lineup includes functional protein bars featuring plant-based caffeine, Omega-3s, MCT oil, and turmeric. JiMMYBAR! products are available nationwide at Costco, GNC Live Well, Chevron ExtraMile, and leading retailers, with continued retail expansion underway. Learn more at jimmybars.com.

About Chevron ExtraMile Chevron ExtraMile is one of the largest fuel and convenience retail networks in the United States, with more than 1,500 locations nationwide. Known for its commitment to quality products and customer convenience, Chevron ExtraMile serves millions of on-the-go consumers daily. Learn more at chevronextramile.com.

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SOURCE JiMMYBAR!