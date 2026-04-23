JiMMYBAR! Brings America's First Creatine Protein Bar to 1,500+ Convenience Stores Nationwide Through EG America Partnership

Family-founded functional bar brand delivers 20g protein and a full 5g daily serving of creatine in a convenient, ready-to-eat format now available across Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill locations

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JiMMYBAR! Functional Protein , one of the largest family-owned sports nutrition brands in the United States, today announced the expansion of its Creatine Protein Bar into more than 1,500 convenience and fuel retail locations nationwide through a partnership with EG America, one of the country's fastest-growing convenience store operators. The placement marks a significant distribution milestone for the brand, putting America's first creatine protein bar in front of millions of everyday consumers across 30 states.

The JiMMYBAR! Creatine Protein Bar is now available across all 10 EG America banners:

Cumberland Farms • Certified Oil • Fastrac • Kwik Shop • Loaf 'N Jug • Minit Mart • Quik Stop • Sprint Food Stores • Tom Thumb • Turkey Hill

The bar combines 20g of protein, 5g of creatine monohydrate in a convenient, ready-to-eat format. Designed to eliminate the friction of traditional supplementation, the bar gives consumers a portable, no-mess alternative to powders and shaker bottles, available in two flavors: Chocolate Peanut Butter and Double Fudge Brownie .

"Bringing JiMMYBAR! to EG America's network of convenience stores is about meeting consumers where they already are," said Jim Simon, co-founder and CEO of JiMMYBAR! "Whether you're fueling up on the road, grabbing a quick bite between meetings, or powering through a busy day, our creatine bar makes it easier than ever to get your daily dose of creatine without any compromise. This partnership puts performance nutrition exactly where people need it most."

Since debuting at Mr. Olympia in 2025, JiMMYBAR! has rapidly expanded distribution across national and regional retailers as consumer demand for functional protein bars continues to grow. The EG America partnership underscores a broader shift in the nutrition industry — performance-focused products are no longer confined to specialty retailers and gyms. They are moving into the everyday retail channels where millions of Americans already shop.

In addition to EG America locations, JiMMYBAR! Creatine Protein Bars are available at Costco , GNC Live Well , Walmart , Chevron ExtraMile, TikTok Shop , Amazon , and jimmybars.com

About JiMMYBAR! Functional Protein

Founded in 2014 by a brother-and-sister team, JiMMYBAR! is a family-owned functional nutrition company focused on high-protein, performance-oriented bars formulated with purposeful ingredients. The brand pioneered America's first creatine protein bar and America's first immune support protein bar, and its broader lineup includes functional protein bars featuring plant-based caffeine, Omega-3s, MCT oil, and turmeric. JiMMYBAR! products are available nationwide at Costco, GNC Live Well, EG America locations, and leading retailers, with continued retail expansion underway. Learn more at jimmybars.com .

About EG America

With more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across 30 states, EG America is one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the United States. Operating 10 banners: Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill — EG America is committed to becoming America's preferred one-stop destination by focusing on superior guest experience, high-quality products, and supporting the communities in which they operate. EG America is owned by EG Group, a UK-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the UK, Ireland, Europe, Australia, and the United States. Learn more at eg-america.com .

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SOURCE JiMMYBAR!