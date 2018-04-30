Jimmy's Egg® Continues to Crack Eggs in Omaha, NE

To celebrate this opening, Jimmy's Egg will award five lucky customers with breakfast for a year! Guests can visit all five Omaha locations from May 14th – June 3rd and enter to win. There will be one lucky winner at each location.

To receive updates leading up to the grand opening, visit the Jimmy's Egg Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/jimmysegg

"We are excited to continue expanding Jimmy's Egg in Nebraska," says Kevin Burke, President of Jimmy's Egg®. "At all Jimmy's Egg® locations you'll enjoy traditional and unique menu offerings and lighter fare for the health conscious. Our eggs are fresh Cracked to Order® every time and our pancake batter is made fresh every day. We continue to evolve our menu to offer our customers variety and will introduce new Iced Coffees this June. It's as fresh as breakfast gets!" said Burke.

Jimmy' Egg caters! Since 2017, our catering program has grown exponentially and is a key initiative for the brand. Customers told us they want options other than the typical continental breakfast and we listened. We offer a variety of hot breakfast and lunch options along with custom orders at an affordable value.

People never forget an egg-cellent meal whether it's served in the restaurant or at a special event and our goal is to allow our customer time to focus on their family, friends and colleagues while we take care of the food.

Catering delivery is available, as well as, setup and serving options for an additional cost. We provide catering for company meetings, corporate events, weddings, showers, graduations and more.

Jimmy's Egg® brings residents full cups of coffee served by an attentive staff, Cracked-to-Order® three-egg omelettes, decadent pancakes and signature breads made fresh for you. Breakfast menu offerings include:

The Popular "Garbage Breakfast™"

Premium Hash Brown Skillets

Eggs Benedict

Buttermilk, Wheat, Sweet Potato, Cinnamon Roll flavored pancakes

French Toast

Belgian Waffles

Lunch offerings include savory sandwiches, juicy burgers, healthy alternatives and favorite luncheon entrees such as:

Smoked Turkey Melt

Backyard Burger

Grilled Chicken Salad

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Country Fried Steak

About Jimmy's Egg®:

The first Jimmy's Egg® was founded by Loc Le and opened its doors for business in Oklahoma City in 1980. Mr. Le grew Jimmy's Egg® from a single restaurant to the 60 unit chain it is today and remains involved as Chairman of the Board. The restaurant chain has won Best Breakfast awards countless times in multiple markets and recently made headlines in the 2016 Restaurant Business Magazine's Future 50 as one of the fastest-growing small chains in the U.S.

Jimmy's Egg® began actively franchising April 2008 and is rapidly expanding to new markets opening both company and franchise restaurants. Jimmy's Egg will open 12 new restaurants over the next 12 months in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. For additional information about Jimmy's Egg franchises visit www.jimmysegg.com. Jimmy's Egg® is based in Oklahoma City and is privately owned and operated.

