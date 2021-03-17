JIMU Intelligent Listed in the 2020 Top 10 Commercial Vehicle ADAS Suppliers in China

WUHAN, China, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The JT/T 1178 Safety Technical Regulations for Commercial Trucks issued by the Ministry of Transport of China requires trucks with a total mass of over 18000kg and a maximum speed of over 90km/h, and tractors to be equipped with a lane departure warning function and a forward collision warning function. This regulation was postponed due to the epidemic and has not been taken into effect until September 2020.

According to data from the Ministry of Transport of China and related tech media, starting from July 2020, commercial vehicle OEMs have begun to purchase ADAS devices in batches. From September 1, 2020 to the end of December, the number of insuranced new commercial tractors equipped with ADAS (FCW, LDW) features is 367,900, and this number is expected to exceed 1 million in 2021. In terms of suppliers (excluding non-regulatory vehicle models), more than 90% of the market share is concentrated in the top seven suppliers, in which JIMU Intelligent is listed, together with Hirain, Neusoft, Wabco, Knorr, etc.

In terms of coaches, relevant ADAS regulations have been implemented since 2018. According to data from the Institute of Highway Science of the Ministry of Transport, by the end of 2020, there are be a total of 292 vehicle models equipped with ADAS (FCW, LDW) solution from JIMU Intelligent have passed related ADAS tech tests, ranking first in China, far exceeding the second-ranked 236 models.

Founded in 2011, JIMU Intelligent is dedicated to the research and development and application of intelligent driving technology, and is committed to promoting the implementation of intelligent driving through self-developed leading AI technology. At present, JIMU is supplying L2+ ADAS products to near 20 OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, and also takes the lead in passing related ADAS and AEB technical tests in Japan, South Korea and other districts with world-leading tech performance.

