Jin Pyun Joins U.S. News as Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jin Pyun has joined U.S. News & World Report as Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare, U.S. News President and CEO Bill Holiber announced today.

Joining from digital health agency Salzer where he served as Head of Health Strategy and Growth, Pyun has over two decades of experience leading and expanding Direct-to Consumer and Direct-to-Provider/ B2B sales leadership and marketing strategy across health delivery services, wellness industries and life sciences.

In addition to his most recent position at Salzer, Pyun has held leadership positions at Vitals, myBoosts, Nobilis Health, AOL Health and WebMD while also possessing industry experience at Pfizer. He has a track record of success in digital innovations, patient support platforms, physician engagement, strategic brand development, and integrated digital media and multi-channel marketing.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jin to the U.S. News team where he will be a major asset leading our Health business, which includes our flagship Best Hospitals franchise and large and growing Doctor Finder web portal," said Holiber. "Jin's role underscores our commitment to provide our users with the tools they need to make informed decisions about their complex healthcare issues."

On choosing U.S. News, Pyun said, "U.S. News is one of the most respected media brands in the country powered by data-driven rankings, consumer tools and editorial content that help make a difference in people's lives." He added, "I look forward to upholding its high standards while expanding the company's healthcare footprint where we can best serve the needs of over 10 million health consumers every month."

Pyun's addition comes at a period of significant growth for the Healthcare vertical at U.S. News. Within the last year, U.S. News has…

...Streamlined connecting patients to top providers and treatments . U.S. News grew its Patient Connect platform which allows consumers to find a physician who matches their healthcare needs and easily schedule appointments. U.S. News also continues to help empower consumers with information about therapies by expanding its editorial content to over 300 guides that directly support important medical conditions.

. U.S. News grew its Patient Connect platform which allows consumers to find a physician who matches their healthcare needs and easily schedule appointments. U.S. News also continues to help empower consumers with information about therapies by expanding its editorial content to over 300 guides that directly support important medical conditions. ...Expanded its health provider coverage. In addition to an extensive directory and data on 15,000 Nursing Homes across the country, Assisted Living Facilities and a Dental directory was added to U.S. News' Health site. In 2020, U.S. News plans to expand its reach to Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants.

In addition to an extensive directory and data on 15,000 Nursing Homes across the country, Assisted Living Facilities and a Dental directory was added to U.S. News' Health site. In 2020, U.S. News plans to expand its reach to Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants. ...Provided over 100 million people with data and tools to make informed health decisions. People came to usnews.com to make a decision about their health, whether it's finding a doctor or hospital for a chronic or complex condition, seeking senior care options and advice or researching the best diet plan for their specific health goals.

For over 30 years, the industry-leading U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals rankings have guided patients looking for the best complex, high acuity care. U.S. News has expanded on its health advice and analysis over the last decade with data-driven rankings, ratings and news for Children's Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Health Plans, Diets and Doctors. U.S. News also offers high-level performance assessment and peer benchmarking tools for hospital and healthcare professionals as well as hosts its annual Healthcare of Tomorrow National Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C. each fall.

For more information regarding U.S. News' Health offerings please visit health.usnews.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

https://www.usnews.com

