Jindal Institute For Youthful Aging Announces Hair Transplant Price Matching

JIYA Offers The Opportunity To Get Quality Hair Restoration For Less

Raleigh, N.C., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The Jindal Institute For Youthful Aging now offers price matching for eligible hair transplant patients. With the average hair transplant surgery costing $10,000, patients can still receive quality care and a hair transplant performed by a plastic surgeon.

To price match, patients must provide an official price quote from a U.S. provider. Patients must provide a quote for the exact type of hair restoration procedure they seek at JIYA. Similarly, the quote must contain the exact number of grafts. If the procedure is comparable, matches these criteria, and is at a lower price, JIYA may match the price of the other provider.

JIYA offers the best hair transplant technology and skill in the Raleigh, North Carolina area. Patients do not just get the procedure at a lower cost, but they also receive a high quality hair transplant not possible at other facilities. He offers robotic hair transplant and follicular unit extraction hair transplant .

One of Dr. Jindal's hair transplant patients said of his procedure, "Everyone was so personable and professional during my consultation, scheduling, care and aftercare I was so amazed. They also did such a precise job that you could hardly tell I had the surgery and I'm proud to say today (after just one week) there are no signs I had a hair transplant done! The donor and recipient area are completely undetectable already. I thought I would be wearing a hat for weeks/months but I can tell you that is completely unnecessary at this point!"

About JIYA: The Jindal Institute For Youthful Aging is a plastic surgery practice and medical spa in Raleigh, North Carolina. Headed by triple board-certified facial cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Sumeet Jindal, JIYA provides high quality facial plastic surgery and aesthetics including facelifts, injectables, and eyelid surgery. Dr. Jindal also specializes in surgical and non-surgical hair restoration methods.

