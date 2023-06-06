Jinfiniti's NAD Scientist Warns: Beware Semaglutide Weight Loss Hype, Suggests Holistic Approach

AUGUSTA, Ga., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Body-obsessed individuals are being overwhelmed by images of Kardashian glutes and top influencers' magic fat-burning posts. The Internet and social media posts are ripe with the promise of quick weight loss by injecting Semaglutide. The global surge of interest coincided with Kim Kardashian's rapid and dramatic weight loss to fit into the iconic Marilyn Monroe Dress at the 2022 Met Gala. Since then, off-label use of this antidiabetic drug group, including Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus has skyrocketed.

Dr. Jin-Xiong She, Chief Science Officer at Jinfiniti Precision Medicine, a renowned diabetes researcher and genomics expert, is concerned. With over 400 published papers and a full understanding of the drug's benefits, he emphasizes the limited understanding of Semaglutide's long-term effects, including potential risks of pancreas disease, rebound weight loss, and metabolic imbalances.

"What perplexes me the most is the willingness of people to embrace popular, celebrity-endorsed trends that may jeopardize their long-term health," says Dr. She. Concerned about Americans' overall well-being, he left academia to focus on extending people's healthspan. His philosophy, the "8 Pillars of Tao," emphasizes balance and holistic measures. Driven by simplicity, he sought a safe, easily accessible, and effective foundational supplement.

Dr. She's extensive research led him to a proprietary formula that optimizes NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide), a naturally occurring substance that declines with age.

"NAD optimization within the body's cells provides energy, improves sleep, and enhances mental focus," explains the professor. "Ironically, NAD offers the very benefits that support healthy weight loss. More importantly, it strengthens the body and improves cellular function, potentially leading to a longer and healthier life."

As an alternative to prescription Semaglutide, Jinfiniti Precision Medicine suggests using NAD supplements, to help achieve weight loss, safely.

Dr. She explains, "I am a science-driven, data-focused researcher. My passion is helping people extend their healthspan. Above all, safety must be stressed when embarking on any program."

According to web authority, GoodRx Health, Semaglutide has side effects ranging from mild to severe.

Dr. She, with his background as a diabetes expert, is quick to admit that, when properly prescribed as a legitimate health solution, these drugs can be life-savers. "I do not object categorically to their usage, by any means. My concern is for those who jump on the bandwagon for the wrong reasons," he admits.

Quick fixes will always appeal to some, regardless of potential side effects. Dr. She acknowledges that his "8 Pillars of Tao" philosophy and the simple optimization of NAD within cells will not be of interest to those looking for potentially dangerous shortcuts. Instead, those on a longevity path who think long-term will appreciate the work conducted at Jinfiniti.

"I don't think anyone would call it a success if, by achieving their weight loss goals, they ruined their health in the process," says She.

NAD deficiency is associated with, and may contribute to, obesity and metabolic diseases. Jinfiniti has customers who have reported weight loss of up to 30 pounds just by taking their Accuri® Vitality Boost supplement, which is guaranteed to increase NAD levels. NAD optimization improves metabolism and energy, and when combined with exercise and caloric restriction, it enhances any weight loss program.

Dr. She is available to discuss the perils of short-term gratification and the benefits of scientifically sound and safe approaches. He's enthusiastic about exploring ways people can easily and safely incorporate the "8 Pillars of Tao" philosophy to extend their healthspan and experience a more vital life.

In summary, the increasing popularity of Semaglutide for weight loss raises concerns about serious health risks from off-label use. Dr. She underscores potential risks and advocates for a balanced and holistic approach, focusing on NAD optimization and the principles of the "8 Pillars of Tao" to promote healthspan extension.

About Jinfiniti Precision Medicine

Jinfiniti is a scientist-led, data-driven company that is dedicated to empowering clinicians and individuals to optimize their health, performance, and longevity. Jinfiniti does this by developing and analyzing unique and actionable biomarkers. Learn more at www.jinfiniti.com. Facebook: @jinfinitipm TikTok: @jinfinitipm YouTube: @qandwithdrshe LinkedIn: @jinfiniti-precision-medicine Twitter: @jinfinitipm

SOURCE Jinfiniti Precision Medicine